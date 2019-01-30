Super Bowl 53 Cocktails: Score A Touchdown At Your Party With These 39 Tasty Recipes

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl party without a delicious cocktail or two. Take your tailgating game up to the next level with one of these amazing drink recipes!

Huh-hut-hike! Super Bowl 53 sees the New England Patriots go for their third NFL championship within the past five years. Standing in their way is the resurgent Los Angeles Rams, a franchise that hasn’t won a championship in 20 years. Whether you’re rooting for Tom Brady or pulling for Jared Goff, there’s one thing for sure: your Super Bowl party is not complete without a delicious cocktail. Thankfully, we’ve compiled over thirty different recipes for you to choose from.

If you like vodka, tequila, or even want a MOCKTAIL, we’ve got something lined up for you. As always, the following recipes are for those who are 21+. Drink Responsibly. Don’t commit a major party foul with unnecessary inebriation.

VODKA

Tito’s Touchdown

1L Tito’s Handmade Vodka

16 cups lemonade

Strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries for garnish

Method: Combine Tito’s Handmade Vodka and lemonade in an infusion jar or pitcher. Serve over ice in a mason jar mug and enjoy! (Serves 10-15)

Tito’s Hail Mary

1 ½ oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

4 oz Bloody Mary mix

Method: Just add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bloody Mary mix and ice to a shaker. Shake and pour everything into a pint glass. Go wild with your garnishes! It doesn’t make you a bad person. Try celery stalks, olives, dill pickles, pickled green beans, lemon, parsley, bacon, cheese cubes, boiled shrimp, the works! (Serves 10-15)

Deep Cranberry Bliss

5 oz. Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka

.75 oz. ginger syrup*

.75 oz. Tait Farms spiced apple shrub

½ oz. fresh lime juice

1 dash of apple bitters

Method: Shake and strain into a highball glass. Top with a splash of club soda and garnish with dried cranberries and a lime wedge.

*Peel and mince ½ pound ginger. Add ginger to 8 cups water and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer 20 minutes. Strain and discard ginger. Add 8 cups sugar, stirring to dissolve.

Blended Blarney

5 oz. Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur

75 oz. Koskenkorva Vodka

.5 oz. Honey Water

5-6 Slices of Banana

Pinch of Pink Sea Salt

Ice

Svedka Shandygraff

1½ parts SVEDKA Colada

3 parts Corona Light (ice cold)

2 parts lemonade (cold)

1 lemon wedge

Method: Pour SVEDKA Colada, lemonade, and the juice of 1 lemon wedge in a shaker. Add ice and shake briefly. Strain into a pint glass. Top with Corona Light. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Capri Sun-day

1 oz. Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka

.5 oz. Aperol

Lime

1 dash grapefruit Juice

STOLI® RED, WHITE & BLUEBERI

2 part Stoli® Blueberi™ 2 parts

1 part Fresh Lime Juice 1 part

½ part Simple Syrup (or Agave Nectar)

Splash of Lemon-Lime Soda

Blueberries to Garnish

STOLI ® RED Hot Rulebreaker

2 parts Stoli® Hot

1 part Cranberry Juice

Chile Pepper to Garnish

The Manmosa

5 oz Ketel One Oranje

.75 oz fresh orange juice

.5 oz maple syrup

3 dashes orange bitters

Topped with Belgian White Ale

Method: Combine first four ingredients into a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a highball filled with ice. Top with White Ale, garnish with orange wheel.

The Golden Goose

5oz Grey Goose Original

5oz lime

5oz passionfruit juice

Method: Top with Ginger Beer. Build in Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with mint sprig.

The Caramel Apple

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Original

¼ oz Monin Salted Caramel Syrup

3oz Fresh Apple juice

½ oz Fresh Lemon juice

Garnish: 1 caramel apple lollipop

That’s The Spirit

1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

½ oz. premium melon liqueur

3-4 fresh mint leaves

¼ oz. freshly squeezed lime juice

1 ½ oz. fresh pineapple juice

Method: Muddle mint leaves and Crystal Head in a shaker. Add ice and remaining ingredients then shake well. Strain and pour into a cocktail glass.

TEQUILA & MESCAL (& Cachaça!)

CASA Super Bowl

5 oz. Casamigos Blanco

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Top off with Blonde Beer

Corralejo Tequila Pineapple & Blackberry Margarita

2 ounces Corralejo Reposado

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce lime juice

½ ounce agave syrup

5 fresh blackberries

Salt (for rim)

Method: Salt the rim of your glass. Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain into your glass over fresh ice. Garnish & Enjoy!

Se Busca A La Casa Margarita

5 oz Se Busca Joven Mezcal

75 oz lime juice

75 oz agave nectar

5 oz Cointreau or triple sec

Method: Place all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with a half salt rim and lime

Spicy Buck

2 parts Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

2 thin slices jalapeño

1 Tbsp sliced ginger

1 part lemon juice

75 parts simple syrup

Ginger ale or ginger beer

Dash bitters

Lemon wedge

Method: Muddle jalapeño, ginger, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a shaker; add ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice, top with ginger ale or ginger beer; add bitters. Garnish with lemon wedge

The Brady Brunch | Crafted by Rebecca Ramirez, San Francisco

1 ½ parts Tequila CAZADORES Blanco

1 slice Jalapeño

½ part ST. GERMAIN Liqueur

1 part Blood Orange Juice

Seltzer

Method: Muddle the jalapeño in a cocktail shaker and then add the tequila, ST. GERMAIN, orange juice, and ice. Shake and then strain over ice. Top with seltzer and garnish with a wheel of blood orange, a cilantro sprig, and a jalapeño peel.

Todd’s Tequila Touchdown | Crafted by Koryn Tibor, Miami

2 parts Tequila Cazadores Reposado

½ part Aperol

¾ part Lime Juice

¾ part Passion Fruit Puree

¾ part Fresno Pepper Agave

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice; shake for 30 seconds. Strain and serve over ice.

Kicking Mule

5 oz Patrón Añejo

1 oz Ginger beer

.75 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Agave syrup*

.5 oz Averna

2 Jalapeño coins

+ Cherry for garnish

Method: In the bottom of a mixing glass, muddle one jalapeño coin and agave syrup.* Add remaining ingredients except for ginger beer and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a mule mug and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a jalapeño coin and a cherry on a pick.

*Agave syrup: Mix 2 parts agave syrup to 1 part water.

Hunky Dory

1 oz Roca Patrón Silver

1 oz Sweet vermouth

.5 oz Patrón XO Cafe

Method: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass and stir with ice to chill. Strain on to a large ice cube in a double old fashioned glass.

Blueberry Caipirinha

2 oz Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça

4-5 blueberries

half of a lime

5 tablespoon fine sugar

Method: Slice the lime in half and discard the pith. Cut into slices and drop into your glass. Cover with fine sugar and muddle to extract the juice from the flesh and the oils from the peel. Add the blueberries and give ‘em a muddle, too. Add cachaça and ice, and give it a shake. Try adding various fruits or herbs when in season: berries, blood oranges, kumquats, basil, and mint all have their own flavor profiles

CHAMPAGNE & WINE

GO RAMS Cocktail

4 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee

¾ ounce Blue Curacao

¼ ounce Grenadine

Method: Combine blue curacao and grenadine in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to blend and chill. Strain into champagne flute. Top with Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee

GO PATRIOTS Cocktail

3 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee

½ ounce raspberry syrup or ½ ounce raspberry liqueur

¼ ounce blue curacao

1 large whole fresh strawberry

Method: Place raspberry syrup in bottom of champagne flute. Carefully place whole strawberry on top of raspberry syrup. Slowly pour Brut Cuvee on top of strawberry. Strawberry will begin to float. Carefully pour blue curacao over top of strawberry.

RUFFINO’s Sunday Funday

3 parts Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio

3 parts rooibos tea

½ part lemon juice

Lemon peel

Method: Infuse the Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio with cinnamon overnight in the fridge. Brew the Rooibos tea and allow to chill. Add sugar to slightly sweeten the tea. Combine all ingredients into a highball glass, add ice, and stir. Add a lemon peel for garnish.

Kim On The Field

1 part Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

1 part vodka

1 part fresh juiced watermelon

1 part simple syrup

½ part lemon

1 ½ part soda water

Dash of grapefruit bitters

Grapefruit peel for garnish

Method: Mix first five ingredients in a shaker and pour over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water. Add a dash of grapefruit bitters and garnish with grapefruit peel. Servings: 12 oz serving

WHISKEY & BOURBON

L.A. Crownberry Apple

5 oz. Crown Royal Regal Apple

Cranberry Juice

Method: Mix 1.5 oz Crown Royal Apple into glass. Fill to the top with cranberry juice.

Wicked Hot Toddy

5 oz. Crown Royal Vanilla

1 TSP fine grain sugar

2 small cloves

5 oz. boiling water

Method: Mix 1.5 oz Crown Royal Vanilla, grain sugar and cloves into glass. Fill to the top with boiling water.

Woodford Reserve Orange Mule

Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select

Gents Mule Cocktail Mix

5-6 dashes of WR Orange Bitters

Ale-8One Ginger Ale

Orange and lime wedge

Orange and Lime twist

Method: Fill a mule mug with ice, Pour Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select, Gents Mule Mix and bitters over ice. Fill with Ale-8-One Ginger Ale. Squeeze Over and drop in both the orange and lime wedges. Rim the glass with both orange and lime twists, then hang both twists on the rim of the glass. ENJOY!

Tangerine Rosemary Old-Fashioned

5 oz. whiskey

Angostura bitters, to taste

1 tsp. honey

1 oz. Tangerine Juice

Ice

Sprig of rosemary

Tangerine slices, for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients. Garnish with Tangerine slices & sprig of rosemary.

Russell’s Reserve Boulevardier

1 oz. Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth

Orange slice, for garnish

Method: Combine Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon, Campari, and vermouth in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is frosty (about 30 seconds). Strain into a chilled rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with orange slice.

GIN

NOLET’S Silver Cherry Smash

5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

5-6 Muddled Cherries + More for Garnish

.5 oz. Lime Juice

2 oz. Coconut Water

.25 oz. Simple Syrup (optional)

Jalapeno Slices and a Dash of Salt for Garnish

Method: Muddle cherries with lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Add coconut water and simple syrup (if coconut water isn’t sweet enough) and shake with ice. Pour over ice in a Collins glass and garnish with a cherry, jalapeno and a dash of salt.

NOLET’S Silver Peach Old Fashioned

25 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

25 oz. Simple Syrup or Honey Syrup

1 Peach Slice

3 Dashes Peach Bitters

Method: Muddle peach slice with syrup in a mixing glass. Add NOLET’S Silver, peach bitters and ice, then stir. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a large orange peel.

NEVERSINK WORKER BEE

2 oz Neversink Gin

5 oz Honey simple syrup

5 oz Lemon

3 oz ginger beer

Fresh apple slices to garnish

Method: Build in highball over ice, top with 3oz ginger beer, garnish with fresh apple slices

Neversink believes in quality in, quality out. By sourcing the apples from a single orchard in New York, Neversink is able to fully verify the quality and provenance of the base ingredient for Neversink Gin, whilst minimizing its production footprint on the planet.

JAGERMEISTER

Jagermule Punch

Created by Flinn Pomroy, Sweetwater Social

125 oz Jägermeister

5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

5 oz Ginger Syrup

35 oz Bigelow Orange & Spice Tea

60 oz Soda Water (add to taste)

2 whole oranges sliced into very thin discs.

Method: Combine Jägermeister, Lime Juice, and Ginger Syrup to punch bowl. Bring 5 cups of water to a boil and add 5 tea bags of Bigelow Orange & Spice. Remove water from heat and allow to steep for 6 minutes (You will have more tea brewed than you are actually going to use.) Add 35oz of Bigelow Orange and Spice tea to the punch bowl. Stir punch vigorously. Add soda to taste. Top entire punch with sliced orange discs. Serve over ice in traditional Mule Tins or in another receptacle of your choosing. Garnish with your teams’ assigned garnish – and enjoy responsibly.

GUINNESS

Black Velvet

Fill half of a flute with Champagne, and top with Guinness Extra Stout.

Boilermaker

Alternate sipping a shot of whiskey and a Guinness Draught, letting the flavors mingle in your mouth.

Guinness Bloody Mary

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine 1 ½ oz. vodka, 3 oz. tomato juice, two pinches of celery salt, two pinches of pepper, two dashes of hot sauce, two dashes of Worcestershire sauce, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Shake gently, and strain into an ice-filled glass. Top the drink with Guinness Draught beer, and garnish with a celery stalk and lime wedge.

OTHER

Cure Light Wounds (Created by Austin Hartman at Montana’s Trail House)

Fernet-Branca

1 oz. Rye

.5 oz. smoked maple syrup

1 oz. Ginger beer

Orange oils

MOCKTAILS

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail

Strawberry Lemonade

Sparkling Water

Strawberry slices

Lemon slices

Method: Pour equal parts Strawberry Lemonade & sparkling water. Garnish with strawberry & lemon slices.