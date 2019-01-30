Super Bowl 53 Cocktails: Score A Touchdown At Your Party With These 39 Tasty Recipes
It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl party without a delicious cocktail or two. Take your tailgating game up to the next level with one of these amazing drink recipes!
Huh-hut-hike! Super Bowl 53 sees the New England Patriots go for their third NFL championship within the past five years. Standing in their way is the resurgent Los Angeles Rams, a franchise that hasn’t won a championship in 20 years. Whether you’re rooting for Tom Brady or pulling for Jared Goff, there’s one thing for sure: your Super Bowl party is not complete without a delicious cocktail. Thankfully, we’ve compiled over thirty different recipes for you to choose from.
If you like vodka, tequila, or even want a MOCKTAIL, we’ve got something lined up for you. As always, the following recipes are for those who are 21+. Drink Responsibly. Don’t commit a major party foul with unnecessary inebriation.
VODKA
Tito’s Touchdown
- 1L Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 16 cups lemonade
- Strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries for garnish
Method: Combine Tito’s Handmade Vodka and lemonade in an infusion jar or pitcher. Serve over ice in a mason jar mug and enjoy! (Serves 10-15)
Tito’s Hail Mary
- 1 ½ oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 4 oz Bloody Mary mix
Method: Just add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bloody Mary mix and ice to a shaker. Shake and pour everything into a pint glass. Go wild with your garnishes! It doesn’t make you a bad person. Try celery stalks, olives, dill pickles, pickled green beans, lemon, parsley, bacon, cheese cubes, boiled shrimp, the works! (Serves 10-15)
Deep Cranberry Bliss
- 5 oz. Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka
- .75 oz. ginger syrup*
- .75 oz. Tait Farms spiced apple shrub
- ½ oz. fresh lime juice
- 1 dash of apple bitters
Method: Shake and strain into a highball glass. Top with a splash of club soda and garnish with dried cranberries and a lime wedge.
*Peel and mince ½ pound ginger. Add ginger to 8 cups water and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer 20 minutes. Strain and discard ginger. Add 8 cups sugar, stirring to dissolve.
Blended Blarney
- 5 oz. Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur
- 75 oz. Koskenkorva Vodka
- .5 oz. Honey Water
- 5-6 Slices of Banana
- Pinch of Pink Sea Salt
- Ice
Svedka Shandygraff
- 1½ parts SVEDKA Colada
- 3 parts Corona Light (ice cold)
- 2 parts lemonade (cold)
- 1 lemon wedge
Method: Pour SVEDKA Colada, lemonade, and the juice of 1 lemon wedge in a shaker. Add ice and shake briefly. Strain into a pint glass. Top with Corona Light. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
Capri Sun-day
- 1 oz. Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka
- .5 oz. Aperol
- Lime
- 1 dash grapefruit Juice
STOLI® RED, WHITE & BLUEBERI
- 2 part Stoli® Blueberi™ 2 parts
- 1 part Fresh Lime Juice 1 part
- ½ part Simple Syrup (or Agave Nectar)
- Splash of Lemon-Lime Soda
- Blueberries to Garnish
STOLI ® RED Hot Rulebreaker
- 2 parts Stoli® Hot
- 1 part Cranberry Juice
- Chile Pepper to Garnish
The Manmosa
- 5 oz Ketel One Oranje
- .75 oz fresh orange juice
- .5 oz maple syrup
- 3 dashes orange bitters
- Topped with Belgian White Ale
Method: Combine first four ingredients into a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a highball filled with ice. Top with White Ale, garnish with orange wheel.
The Golden Goose
- 5oz Grey Goose Original
- 5oz lime
- 5oz passionfruit juice
Method: Top with Ginger Beer. Build in Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with mint sprig.
The Caramel Apple
- 1 ½ oz Grey Goose Original
- ¼ oz Monin Salted Caramel Syrup
- 3oz Fresh Apple juice
- ½ oz Fresh Lemon juice
- Garnish: 1 caramel apple lollipop
That’s The Spirit
- 1 oz. Crystal Head Vodka
- ½ oz. premium melon liqueur
- 3-4 fresh mint leaves
- ¼ oz. freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 ½ oz. fresh pineapple juice
Method: Muddle mint leaves and Crystal Head in a shaker. Add ice and remaining ingredients then shake well. Strain and pour into a cocktail glass.
TEQUILA & MESCAL (& Cachaça!)
CASA Super Bowl
- 5 oz. Casamigos Blanco
- 1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- .5 oz. Simple Syrup
- 2 Dashes Orange Bitters
- Top off with Blonde Beer
Corralejo Tequila Pineapple & Blackberry Margarita
- 2 ounces Corralejo Reposado
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
- 1 ounce lime juice
- ½ ounce agave syrup
- 5 fresh blackberries
- Salt (for rim)
Method: Salt the rim of your glass. Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain into your glass over fresh ice. Garnish & Enjoy!
Se Busca A La Casa Margarita
- 5 oz Se Busca Joven Mezcal
- 75 oz lime juice
- 75 oz agave nectar
- 5 oz Cointreau or triple sec
Method: Place all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with a half salt rim and lime
Spicy Buck
- 2 parts Casa Noble Reposado Tequila
- 2 thin slices jalapeño
- 1 Tbsp sliced ginger
- 1 part lemon juice
- 75 parts simple syrup
- Ginger ale or ginger beer
- Dash bitters
- Lemon wedge
Method: Muddle jalapeño, ginger, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a shaker; add ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice, top with ginger ale or ginger beer; add bitters. Garnish with lemon wedge
The Brady Brunch | Crafted by Rebecca Ramirez, San Francisco
- 1 ½ parts Tequila CAZADORES Blanco
- 1 slice Jalapeño
- ½ part ST. GERMAIN Liqueur
- 1 part Blood Orange Juice
- Seltzer
Method: Muddle the jalapeño in a cocktail shaker and then add the tequila, ST. GERMAIN, orange juice, and ice. Shake and then strain over ice. Top with seltzer and garnish with a wheel of blood orange, a cilantro sprig, and a jalapeño peel.
Todd’s Tequila Touchdown | Crafted by Koryn Tibor, Miami
- 2 parts Tequila Cazadores Reposado
- ½ part Aperol
- ¾ part Lime Juice
- ¾ part Passion Fruit Puree
- ¾ part Fresno Pepper Agave
Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice; shake for 30 seconds. Strain and serve over ice.
Kicking Mule
- 5 oz Patrón Añejo
- 1 oz Ginger beer
- .75 oz Lime juice
- .5 oz Agave syrup*
- .5 oz Averna
- 2 Jalapeño coins
- + Cherry for garnish
Method: In the bottom of a mixing glass, muddle one jalapeño coin and agave syrup.* Add remaining ingredients except for ginger beer and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a mule mug and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a jalapeño coin and a cherry on a pick.
*Agave syrup: Mix 2 parts agave syrup to 1 part water.
Hunky Dory
- 1 oz Roca Patrón Silver
- 1 oz Sweet vermouth
- .5 oz Patrón XO Cafe
Method: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass and stir with ice to chill. Strain on to a large ice cube in a double old fashioned glass.
Blueberry Caipirinha
- 2 oz Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça
- 4-5 blueberries
- half of a lime
- 5 tablespoon fine sugar
Method: Slice the lime in half and discard the pith. Cut into slices and drop into your glass. Cover with fine sugar and muddle to extract the juice from the flesh and the oils from the peel. Add the blueberries and give ‘em a muddle, too. Add cachaça and ice, and give it a shake. Try adding various fruits or herbs when in season: berries, blood oranges, kumquats, basil, and mint all have their own flavor profiles
CHAMPAGNE & WINE
GO RAMS Cocktail
- 4 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee
- ¾ ounce Blue Curacao
- ¼ ounce Grenadine
Method: Combine blue curacao and grenadine in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to blend and chill. Strain into champagne flute. Top with Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee
GO PATRIOTS Cocktail
- 3 ounces Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee
- ½ ounce raspberry syrup or ½ ounce raspberry liqueur
- ¼ ounce blue curacao
- 1 large whole fresh strawberry
Method: Place raspberry syrup in bottom of champagne flute. Carefully place whole strawberry on top of raspberry syrup. Slowly pour Brut Cuvee on top of strawberry. Strawberry will begin to float. Carefully pour blue curacao over top of strawberry.
RUFFINO’s Sunday Funday
- 3 parts Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio
- 3 parts rooibos tea
- ½ part lemon juice
- Lemon peel
Method: Infuse the Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio with cinnamon overnight in the fridge. Brew the Rooibos tea and allow to chill. Add sugar to slightly sweeten the tea. Combine all ingredients into a highball glass, add ice, and stir. Add a lemon peel for garnish.
Kim On The Field
- 1 part Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
- 1 part vodka
- 1 part fresh juiced watermelon
- 1 part simple syrup
- ½ part lemon
- 1 ½ part soda water
- Dash of grapefruit bitters
- Grapefruit peel for garnish
Method: Mix first five ingredients in a shaker and pour over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water. Add a dash of grapefruit bitters and garnish with grapefruit peel. Servings: 12 oz serving
WHISKEY & BOURBON
L.A. Crownberry Apple
- 5 oz. Crown Royal Regal Apple
- Cranberry Juice
Method: Mix 1.5 oz Crown Royal Apple into glass. Fill to the top with cranberry juice.
Wicked Hot Toddy
- 5 oz. Crown Royal Vanilla
- 1 TSP fine grain sugar
- 2 small cloves
- 5 oz. boiling water
Method: Mix 1.5 oz Crown Royal Vanilla, grain sugar and cloves into glass. Fill to the top with boiling water.
Woodford Reserve Orange Mule
- Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select
- Gents Mule Cocktail Mix
- 5-6 dashes of WR Orange Bitters
- Ale-8One Ginger Ale
- Orange and lime wedge
- Orange and Lime twist
Method: Fill a mule mug with ice, Pour Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select, Gents Mule Mix and bitters over ice. Fill with Ale-8-One Ginger Ale. Squeeze Over and drop in both the orange and lime wedges. Rim the glass with both orange and lime twists, then hang both twists on the rim of the glass. ENJOY!
Tangerine Rosemary Old-Fashioned
- 5 oz. whiskey
- Angostura bitters, to taste
- 1 tsp. honey
- 1 oz. Tangerine Juice
- Ice
- Sprig of rosemary
- Tangerine slices, for garnish
Method: Combine all ingredients. Garnish with Tangerine slices & sprig of rosemary.
Russell’s Reserve Boulevardier
- 1 oz. Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon
- 1 oz. Campari
- 1 oz. Cinzano 1757 Vermouth
- Orange slice, for garnish
Method: Combine Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Old Bourbon, Campari, and vermouth in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is frosty (about 30 seconds). Strain into a chilled rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with orange slice.
GIN
NOLET’S Silver Cherry Smash
- 5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
- 5-6 Muddled Cherries + More for Garnish
- .5 oz. Lime Juice
- 2 oz. Coconut Water
- .25 oz. Simple Syrup (optional)
- Jalapeno Slices and a Dash of Salt for Garnish
Method: Muddle cherries with lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Add coconut water and simple syrup (if coconut water isn’t sweet enough) and shake with ice. Pour over ice in a Collins glass and garnish with a cherry, jalapeno and a dash of salt.
NOLET’S Silver Peach Old Fashioned
- 25 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
- 25 oz. Simple Syrup or Honey Syrup
- 1 Peach Slice
- 3 Dashes Peach Bitters
Method: Muddle peach slice with syrup in a mixing glass. Add NOLET’S Silver, peach bitters and ice, then stir. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a large orange peel.
NEVERSINK WORKER BEE
- 2 oz Neversink Gin
- 5 oz Honey simple syrup
- 5 oz Lemon
- 3 oz ginger beer
- Fresh apple slices to garnish
Method: Build in highball over ice, top with 3oz ginger beer, garnish with fresh apple slices
Neversink believes in quality in, quality out. By sourcing the apples from a single orchard in New York, Neversink is able to fully verify the quality and provenance of the base ingredient for Neversink Gin, whilst minimizing its production footprint on the planet.
JAGERMEISTER
Jagermule Punch
Created by Flinn Pomroy, Sweetwater Social
- 125 oz Jägermeister
- 5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 5 oz Ginger Syrup
- 35 oz Bigelow Orange & Spice Tea
- 60 oz Soda Water (add to taste)
- 2 whole oranges sliced into very thin discs.
Method: Combine Jägermeister, Lime Juice, and Ginger Syrup to punch bowl. Bring 5 cups of water to a boil and add 5 tea bags of Bigelow Orange & Spice. Remove water from heat and allow to steep for 6 minutes (You will have more tea brewed than you are actually going to use.) Add 35oz of Bigelow Orange and Spice tea to the punch bowl. Stir punch vigorously. Add soda to taste. Top entire punch with sliced orange discs. Serve over ice in traditional Mule Tins or in another receptacle of your choosing. Garnish with your teams’ assigned garnish – and enjoy responsibly.
GUINNESS
Black Velvet
- Fill half of a flute with Champagne, and top with Guinness Extra Stout.
Boilermaker
- Alternate sipping a shot of whiskey and a Guinness Draught, letting the flavors mingle in your mouth.
Guinness Bloody Mary
- In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine 1 ½ oz. vodka, 3 oz. tomato juice, two pinches of celery salt, two pinches of pepper, two dashes of hot sauce, two dashes of Worcestershire sauce, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Shake gently, and strain into an ice-filled glass. Top the drink with Guinness Draught beer, and garnish with a celery stalk and lime wedge.
OTHER
Cure Light Wounds (Created by Austin Hartman at Montana’s Trail House)
- Fernet-Branca
- 1 oz. Rye
- .5 oz. smoked maple syrup
- 1 oz. Ginger beer
- Orange oils
MOCKTAILS
Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail
- Strawberry Lemonade
- Sparkling Water
- Strawberry slices
- Lemon slices
Method: Pour equal parts Strawberry Lemonade & sparkling water. Garnish with strawberry & lemon slices.