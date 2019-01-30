Snow Squall: See Wild Celeb Photos From East Coast’s Crazy Weather

Twitter has been whited out after a snow squall befell the East Coast! Even celebrities aren’t immune to the sudden blizzard — see them brace the polar vortex and its negative degree wind chills.

A snow squall has turned New York City and more East Coast cities into the North Pole on Jan. 30! If you’re not familiar with the weather lingo, snow squalls happen very suddenly, blindsiding residents with heavy snow and chills — NYC can expect Arctic gusts to reach 47 miles by Wednesday evening, with “worse” conditions on Jan. 31 as the polar vortex rages on, The New York Times reported. The aftermath is usually a (brief) whiteout, but the change in scenery is quite dramatic, and our minds automatically go to our beloved ladies on The Real Housewives of New York! Bethenny Frankel, 48, is staying safe inside with her daughter Bryn Hoppy, 8, who was watching the snowfall from their window on Bethenny’s Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, co-star Luann de Lesseps, 53, braved the cold in Boston, where she headed off to perform her cabaret show, Countess and Friends! But instead of an evening gown and sating gloves, the Bravo star bundled up in multiple layers — see the picture below. Back in NYC, Hailey Baldwin, 22, fought against the cold in layers of tan neutrals. And like Bethenny, model Taylor Hill, 22, also gave IG fans a glimpse at the snow blanketing the city outside her windowsill, writing, “It’s snowing like crazy!” And then there were those who learned some new terminology today. “I’ve never heard #snowsquall before today,” Philadelphia Eagles player Brandon Brooks tweeted.

Of course, it was news outlets and meteorologists who shared the wildest photos and videos! A ship had to sail through frozen ice on the Chicago River, as Eyewitness News showed, while the same outlet posted a time lapse of when the snow squall suddenly hit NYC. Residents are glad the snow squall has come and gone, as @TheCopyGhost recounted the shocking experience: “So I go into the grocery store and snow is starting to fall. I pick up a few things and run through the express check out. I go out side and can’t even find my car. Blizzard conditions. White out. In half an hour nearly an inch and a half of snow fell.”

I’m here for my cabaret show! Guess how many countess are there in the picture? 🤩 #cantwait #ontour pic.twitter.com/SP1MR15s73 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) January 30, 2019

For more photos of the snow squall, check out HollywoodLife’s gallery above! Not everyone’s bitter about the cold — you can also see celebrities rocking bikinis in the snow.