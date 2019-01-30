Rob Kardashian’s ‘Furious’ With Blac Chyna & Wants Full Custody Of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian feels like his ex Blac Chyna has been too absent in their 2-year-old daughter, Dream’s life, so he’s ready to fight for full custody and raise the tot in better ways.

Rob Kardashian, 31, is not a fan of the way his ex Blac Chyna, 30, has been raising their 2-year-old daughter, Dream, and he’s ready to fight back! After Chyna made headlines for allegedly getting into a violent fight in Hawaii with her now ex-boyfriend Kid Buu, 30, Rob became angry that she not only got involved in such a negative situation, but that she left Dream behind while doing so.

“Rob is furious at Chyna for her poor behavior and he wants full custody of Dream,” a source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Rob feels that Chyna is not as good of a mother as he is a father and so he wants to take care of his child full time. He is tired of hearing about Chyna and all of her boyfriend drama and he does not think it’s healthy for Dream to be around all the nonsense. Rob fears for who is around Dream and what negative influences that are in and out of Chyna’s house and life. He is also tired of paying the high child support for nannies when he feels that Chyna isn’t even always around raising Dream. He worries that Chyna is an absent mom sometimes and he would love to be with his daughter all the time. Rob is convinced he can be a better full time daddy to Dream and so he is trying to figure out how to do just that.”

Chyna previously addressed Rob’s anger by reportedly saying that she thinks his feelings only stem from being jealous of her ex Kid Buu, and really have nothing to do with Dream. She also reportedly left at least one nanny with Dream in L.A. during her trip to Hawaii, and a source claims Rob never tried to reach out even though he was reportedly worried about Dream.

Neither Rob nor Chyna have addressed the situation directly but it sure will be interesting to see where things go from here!