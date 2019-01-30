Rob Kardashian Watching Blac Chyna Closely After She Ditches Dream: There Are Multiple ‘Red Flags’

Rob Kardashian is feeling weary of the way his ex Blac Chyna has been parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Dream, and he feels it could put her welfare in danger if he doesn’t keep a close eye on everything.

Rob Kardashian, 31, is worried for his 2-year-old daughter, Dream, after her mother, Blac Chyna, 30, reportedly left the tot behind before she made headlines for allegedly getting into a fight with her now ex-boyfriend, Kid Buu, 30, in Hawaii. Rob, who has joint custody of Dream, had the little girl when Chyna reportedly left for Hawaii without telling him, and when he tried to drop her off, he couldn’t get in touch with Chyna or a nanny, leaving him furious about the lack of communication. Their custody agreement says that if one parent is going to be away, the other parent gets to keep Dream longer, according to TMZ. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, since Chyna didn’t keep Rob up to date on her travel plans, he felt he didn’t even have that option and only kept Dream when he realized she was out of town, an insider

“Rob loves Dream more than anything in the world and he hates it when he doesn’t have her with him,” another Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY said. “But as hard as it is for him to be apart from Dream he’s been doing his absolute best to co-parent peacefully with Chyna. But there are major red flags with Chyna that concern Rob. He is extremely protective of Dream so he’s watching very closely right now.”

Rob’s concerns even led to his mother, Kris Jenner, 63, helping him as he tries to figure out the best way to manage the tough situation. “Rob has been monitoring everything going on with Chyna and he is very concerned as it has even got to the point where Kris has needed to talk to Rob about it all,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “When it comes to the safety of Dream, that is the most paramount in any situation and Rob has been trying his best to get to the bottom of everything when it comes down to Chyna’s behavior.”

It turns out Rob’s worry may lead him to take drastic measures such as seeking full custody of Dream. A different source previously told us that he would love to be with Dream all the time since he fears Chyna is already away from her too much. “He worries that Chyna is an absent mom sometimes and he would love to be with his daughter all the time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Rob is convinced he can be a better full time daddy to Dream and so he is trying to figure out how to do just that.”