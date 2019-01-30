‘Riverdale’: Kelly Ripa Slays As Hiram’s Mistress & Crosses Paths With Jughead

Hello there, Miss Mulway! Kelly Ripa made her debut as Hiram’s mistress on the Jan. 30 episode of ‘Riverdale’ and was interrogated by Jughead.

Jughead found Hiram’s “mystery mistress,” and she just so happened to be Mark Consuelos’s real-life wife, Kelly Ripa! The Live with Kelly & Ryan host played Miss Mulwray on the Jan. 30 episode of Riverdale. “What are you doing in my room?” Miss Mulwray asked Jughead when she found him in her room. She wasn’t messing around either. She had a gun pointed right at Jughead! But she couldn’t just pull the trigger that easily. Jughead had his hands on her Glamerge egg that Hiram gave her.

Jughead started to interrogate the health and sanitation inspector about her connection to Hiram, who was still trying to recover from the gunshot wound he sustained in the previous episode. Jughead knew Miss Mulwray was hired to investigate the Riverdale water supply, including Sweetwater River and the reservoir. He confronted her about the letter she wrote to the governor to instate a town-wide quarantine just like Hiram wanted. The letter said the water was dirty, while the report said the water was clean. The lies are everywhere, but Miss Mulwray’s lips are sealed — for now. Jughead tossed Miss Mulwray’s Glamerge egg back at her as he walked out, and she took a huge sigh of relief. Will Kelly be back as Miss Mulwray? Her story seems far from over. Kelly and Mark have to share a scene at some point, right?!

Kelly teased her appearance on the hit CW show one day before the episode. “A good mistress always carries protection……..and Mrs. Mulwray is a good mistress,” Kelly captioned an Instagram photo of her character. The entire Ripa-Consuelos family is making their way to the show. Kelly and Mark’s oldest son, Michael, appeared as a young Hiram during the show’s season 3 flashback episode. Riverdale season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.