Rihanna’s ‘Happy’ For Chris Brown & Ammika Harris: She ‘Hopes He Falls In Love Again’

Paris, FRANCE - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.
Paris, FRANCE - Singer Chris Brown is in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against them. Pictured here exiting Mandarin Oriental Paris and sharing good vibes with his many fans.
Paris, FRANCE - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend Ammika Harris were potographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*
* Breaking News Alert - Chris Brown Arrested In Paris On Suspicion Of Rape * * Stock Images Show Chris At Paris Fashion Week Jan 17th * Celebrities attend the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week, France.
Ammika Harris has been Chris Brown’s ‘rock’ while he’s dealt with his recent rape allegations, and as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, Rihanna is thrilled her ex has found someone who makes him happy.

Days before he was accused of raping a woman in Paris, Chris Brown, 29, got hot and heavy with Ammika Harris, 25, at Parisian hotspot Cirque Bonheur. Following the allegations, she was there for Chris, supporting him as he dealt with yet another scandal. It appears that Breezy and Ammika have given romance a second shot, and this has put a smile on Rihanna’s face. “Rihanna is happy for Chris and Ammika and she hopes he falls in love again,” a source close to Rihanna shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com.

“Rihanna thinks Ammika is pretty and hopes that she and Chris make each other happy,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Rihanna doesn’t feel any jealousy towards Ammika. Instead, Ri tries not to worry about who Chris is dating. Rihanna has moved on from her relationship with Chris a long time ago.” Though Chris is not putting any labels on his relationship with Ammika, the insider adds that Rihanna feels good to see him “have healthier, more mature relationships, too.”

Perhaps Chris will settle down with Ammika, especially after how she has been there for him during this recent scandal. While dealing with these rape allegations, she has been his “rock,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. She has helped him stay positive throughout the scandal, and he is “grateful” for how she handled it all. “Chris wants to move ahead in life and Ammika is helping him do that.” It’s amazing what one of those “healthier, mature relationships” can do.

Following the allegations – which Chris has denied and has filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser – Breezy plans to stay out of the spotlight for a bit. Sure, he did drop “Who Dis,” a song about sleeping with different women “every night,” which doesn’t seem like the greatest move after being accused of rape. But, Chris is “still going to live his life and work on music and videos and do what is needed for his day job,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He [just] isn’t going to be out and about and gloat about anything.” Maybe that’s for the best?