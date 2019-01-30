Rihanna’s ‘Happy’ For Chris Brown & Ammika Harris: She ‘Hopes He Falls In Love Again’

Ammika Harris has been Chris Brown’s ‘rock’ while he’s dealt with his recent rape allegations, and as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, Rihanna is thrilled her ex has found someone who makes him happy.

Days before he was accused of raping a woman in Paris, Chris Brown, 29, got hot and heavy with Ammika Harris, 25, at Parisian hotspot Cirque Bonheur. Following the allegations, she was there for Chris, supporting him as he dealt with yet another scandal. It appears that Breezy and Ammika have given romance a second shot, and this has put a smile on Rihanna’s face. “Rihanna is happy for Chris and Ammika and she hopes he falls in love again,” a source close to Rihanna shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com.

“Rihanna thinks Ammika is pretty and hopes that she and Chris make each other happy,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Rihanna doesn’t feel any jealousy towards Ammika. Instead, Ri tries not to worry about who Chris is dating. Rihanna has moved on from her relationship with Chris a long time ago.” Though Chris is not putting any labels on his relationship with Ammika, the insider adds that Rihanna feels good to see him “have healthier, more mature relationships, too.”

Perhaps Chris will settle down with Ammika, especially after how she has been there for him during this recent scandal. While dealing with these rape allegations, she has been his “rock,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. She has helped him stay positive throughout the scandal, and he is “grateful” for how she handled it all. “Chris wants to move ahead in life and Ammika is helping him do that.” It’s amazing what one of those “healthier, mature relationships” can do.

Following the allegations – which Chris has denied and has filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser – Breezy plans to stay out of the spotlight for a bit. Sure, he did drop “Who Dis,” a song about sleeping with different women “every night,” which doesn’t seem like the greatest move after being accused of rape. But, Chris is “still going to live his life and work on music and videos and do what is needed for his day job,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He [just] isn’t going to be out and about and gloat about anything.” Maybe that’s for the best?