‘Mrs. Maisel’ Rachel Brosnahan Is New Face of Late Aunt Kate Spade’s Brand Frances Valentine

In a lovely tribute to her late aunt, award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan is the new spokesperson for Kate Spade’s label Frances Valentine. See the first campaign images below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is the new face of the Spring 2019 Frances Valentine campaign — a label designed by her late aunt Kate Valentine Spade. Kate tragically died on June 5, 2018, from suicide. But her memory lives on in her colorful and fun fashion. “I have always loved Katy’s love of colors and accessories,” Rachel says of her aunt. “She brightened up every room she walked into. She also loved classic shapes but by mixing colors and patterns and adding funky accessories, her personality always shone through.”

As far as her favorite pieces from the new collection, Rachel says, “I love the Elyce loafer. I love the twist on a classic loafer shape and how many bold colors it comes in. The Honeypots are also an absolute favorite. They have such a fun sense of humor and can elevate almost any summer outfit. They also have a surprising amount of space inside and can fit all your essentials! The Small Chloe is my every day go to. It’s the perfect size and I love the variation with the racing stripe.”

On whether or not there is some similarity in Rachel’s personal style and her Mrs. Maisel character‘s fashion sense: “I appreciate Midge’s style and have always had a love for vintage fashion, but I love comfort more. We both love bold colors but that’s where the parallels end. I’ll leave the corsets and petticoats to Midge!”

It’s so nice that Rachel has chosen to honor her aunt by being the face of the brand, which she started in 2016. “Katy led with an almost unparalleled kindness and generosity in both work and life and firmly believed it was one of the keys to her success. She taught me a great deal about passion and drive but never at the expense of kindness. The other thing that has stuck with me the most is Katy’s sense of humor. It was important to her not to take herself too seriously and to remember to take a step back and enjoy the process of working on things she was passionate about. She found joy in every corner of her life and work and that’s something I will always carry with me.”