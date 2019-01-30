If you thought Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married so quickly because she was pregnant, think again! The actress shot down all possibilities of a pregnancy when she took a tequila shot with Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview.

Priyanka Chopra did her first television interview since marrying Nick Jonas on Jan. 30, and she dished all about their nuptials and life together during the sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres. First, though, Priyanka dispelled any speculation she might be pregnant by pounding back a tequila shot with Ellen, and taking it like an absolute champ! The actress previously made an agreement with Ellen that she would take a tequila shot any time she came on the show, and she lived up to her end of the bargain, for sure.

Then, of course, Ellen had to grill Priyanka about her man, and teased her for having such a lavish wedding with so many ceremonies. “Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people!” Priyanka said, in defense. “But we only had 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families. I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate, just family. My mother was so upset with me. She was like, I have to have another party for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweler?! How can I not invite my hairdressers!? So it was a whole conversation.”

Priyanka also admitted that she didn’t know much about Nick before they go together and vice versa. So, when the two first started dating, they did a “show and tell” to get to know one another. “We showed each other our work from when we were younger,” she revealed. “Like…the embarrassing things. That’s how we got to know each other’s careers.”

And, of course, Priyanka knows how lucky she is to have landed the man of her dreams. “It shocks me how he’s not been corrupted!” she gushed. “We know how it it’s like when you’ve been in entertainment a long time. He’s so family driven, he’s all about his parents. It’s just really nice and sweet.”

Priyanka and Nick first started dating after the Met Gala in May, and were engaged by her birthday in July. They tied the knot on Dec. 1 in India.