Miley Cyrus Covers Lindsay Lohan’s Beloved Track ‘Rumors’ & Now Everyone Wants A Duet

Throwback! We are LIVING for Miley Cyrus’ cover of Lindsay Lohan’s song ‘Rumors.’ After seeing a snippet of Miley singing the iconic track, fans are pleading for a collab stat!

Miley Cyrus, 26, just made our entire week! The newly married singer took to Twitter on Jan. 29 with an EPIC rendition of Lindsay Lohan’s breakout track, “Rumors.” The 13-second clip showed Miley belting out her best delivery of Lilo’s iconic throwback track, and well, she nailed it! The star even tagged Linds herself to ensure she saw the flawless recreation of her unforgettable 2004 hit. Watch Miley slay “Rumors” below!

After watching Miley’s new video, fans could only think of one thing: WHEN is a collab from the two stars coming?! Comments below the clip filled with hopeful responses from fans. “Iconic. Collaborate with her!” one comment read. “LEGENDS STANNING LEGENDS PLAY THAT BOP!!” another fan wrote. “we need a collab legends,” a third response read. One comemnt simply read: “The video we never knew we needed!” Amen to that!

Surely, the lyrics of the bop are more than relatable for Miley, who like Linds, makes headlines non-stop! The singer did just that, when she got an incredibly NSFW tattoo. Miley hit up Instagram on Jan. 22, and revealed that she had taken a trip to a tattoo parlor. The snaps didn’t exactly show off her new ink, so some digging was in order! Fans quickly realized that famed NYC tattoo shop, Bang Bang, had some vital info on their Instagram stories. The shop popped up an IG story featuring Miley, and made it crystal clear what she had inked herself with. The singer got the word “pussy” scrawled across her ankle. Just because she’s a married lady, doesn’t mean Miles has lost her wild side!

Thanks to Miley, it feels like 2004 all over again! Watch the singer deliver an instantly iconic cover of Lilo’s throwback track “Rumors” above!