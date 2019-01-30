Meghan Markle Shows Off Biggest Baby Bump Yet: 6 Months Pregnant In Flirty Dress — New Pics

The royal is reportedly due in April, and she’s growing and glowing! Meghan looked gorgeous in London on Jan. 30. See the new photos below!

Meghan Markle, 37, rocked yet another monochromatic look while visiting the National Theatre in London on Jan. 30. She wore a Brandon Maxwell dress and blazer, and looked so polished and perfect in her stunning blush look. She carried a Carolina Herrera white and gold clutch and rocked shoes by Aquazzura. The brand’s Matilde pumps in beige suede are a favorite of hers — she wore them back when she and Harry announced her engagement in November 2017! (Remember her white coat?)

Meghan famously appeared in a bunch of blush-colored dresses right after the royal wedding in 2018. It’s clearly one of her favorite colors, and it looks amazing on her skin tone. Meghan continued to skip the stockings, an unwritten royal “rule” she is fond of breaking. Kate Middleton is much more traditional about wearing panty hose.

Meghan’s really showing at this point, and she was literally glowing, smiling from ear to ear at her appearance. She looks so happy! At another appearance on Jan. 14, Meghan told the crowd that had gathered that she was “six months” pregnant with a due date in April. We can hardly wait to see this bundle of joy!

Meghan’s hair was neatly styled into a chignon with a deep side part. Her skin was fresh and glowy — we love seeing those freckles! — and her cheeks were rosy. Her teeth were perfectly white and she wore a pretty pink lip gloss. She wore dainty gold jewelry — a ring and earrings by Canadian brand Ecksand. She looked stunning from head to toe!