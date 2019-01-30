Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Bra In Sheer Shirt On Girls’ Night After Shooting Down Dating Rumors

If you got it, flaunt it! Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in a sheer top on Jan. 29, which left little to the imagination. See her sexy outfit from girls’ night out!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, showed off her curves in a very discreet way on Jan. 29, when she hit the town with her gal pal, Stephanie Shepherd. The reality star stepped out in a tee shirt and jeans, but thanks to the sheer material of her top, her entire bra showed through! Her lowkey look was undeniably sexy, as she dined out at Craig’s restaurant in Hollywood with her long-time friend. Despite her multi-colored John Paul Gauliter Vintage T-shirt, Kourt kept the rest of her ensemble simple. With high-waisted dark denim pants, and black beetle boots, the star looked rock n’ roll chic from head-to-toe.

Kourtney and her bestie had quite the fun-filled day. Before heading to dinner, the two friends sat courtside at the Lakers game, and documented it all on their Instagram stories. “Let’s go Philly,” Kourt said in a video of the NBA’ers playing, before then sharing a sweet selfie with Steph. While Stephanie was formerly Kim Kardashian’s assistant, the two parted ways professionally in 2017, and her relationship with the family is all about friendship now.

Her night out comes after the reality star slammed the media for drawing false conclusions surrounding her dating life. Kourt was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu on Jan. 23 with David Dee Duron. Speculation that Kourt had a brand new man in her life soon began, but the star quickly put those rumors to rest. According to a clip she uploaded to her Instagram Stories a week later, it turns out it was all a hoax! The video — featuring Jason Kennedy, 37, and Giuliana Rancic, 44, on E! News — reveals that it was Jason’s idea that Kourt and David leave together. “Last week we go out with Kourtney [Kardashian] and some friends,” Jason said. “And I jokingly said to my buddy, David [Duron], ‘hey, walk Kourtney to her car. We’ll see if the paparazzi or anybody bites.’ ” Good one, Kourt!

Kourt looked very model-off-duty in her girl’s night outfit, and she even added a little sex appeal thanks to her sheer tee! Looking good, Kourtney!