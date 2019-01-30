See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Leather Pants While Cheering On Ben Simmons At 76ers Game — Pics

Kendall Jenner is spotted courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers Vs The Philadelphia Sixers Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca where she appeared to avoid speaking with Kevin Hart as she walked by him and hung out with friends as her boyfriend Ben Simmons plays for the Sixers Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5059374 290119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner is spotted courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers Vs The Philadelphia Sixers Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca where she appeared to avoid speaking with Kevin Hart as she walked by him and hung out with friends as her boyfriend Ben Simmons plays for the Sixers Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5059374 290119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and her Australian basketball player boyfriend Ben Johnson are spotted at a resort with friends in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Kendall flaunted her model figure in a skimpy blue thong bikini, although it looked like Ben was more interested in his cell phone than his girlfriend! The couple jetted away to their tropical getaway after attending youngest Kardashian sib Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party at Craig's, where they reportedly had an awkward encounter with Kendall's ex, Detroit Pistons center Blake Griffin. Pictured: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior Editor

Ben Simmons had the ultimate cheerleader sitting courtside when the 76ers took on the Lakers on Jan. 29 — his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, of course! Naturally, she looked amazing while cheering on her man.

Kendall Jenner stole the show at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Jan. 29! The gorgeous model sat courtside, but she actually wasn’t rooting for the home team…because her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, was on the opposing team, the Philadelphia 76ers! Kendall wore high-waisted, black leather pants and a plain white t-shirt, which she paired with clear heels, to attend the game, and she had a huge smile on her face as she intently watched what was going on. Her support must have worked, too, because the 76ers pulled off a 121-105 win. What Kardashian curse?!

Interestingly, Kendall’s big sis, Kourtney Kardashian, was also at the game with her pal, Stephanie Shepherd. However, the sisters didn’t sit together, although Kourt also scored courtside seats. Kendall has become a staple at Ben’s games over the last couple of months, and has made several appearances in Philadelphia to show her support. She’s even been seen hanging out with Ben’s mom on occasion! While Kendall’s never publicly talked about her relationship with Ben, she certainly has not been hiding the fact that they’re together, which is extremely rare for her.

However, as HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, the two aren’t planning on getting too serious with their relationship. “They are having a lot of fun, but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” our source explained, but added, “They are staying exclusive and not dating around.”

kendall jenner

Whatever the exact status of Kendall and Ben’s relationship is, it’s clear things are going well the way they are right now. Plus, with the basketball season ending in a few months, who knows if things will heat up!?