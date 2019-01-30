Jussie Smollett Attack: Persons Of Interest Revealed In New Chicago Cops Photos – See Pics

Chicago police have located their first persons of interest in the attack against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett! See pics from the surveillance footage, which shows two individuals.

Getting closer to justice. A day after Chicago police reported two unidentified individuals put a rope around Jussie Smollet’s neck, poured a chemical substance on him and battered his face on Jan. 29, they found a surveillance camera in the area. In screengrabs of the footage below, you can see two individuals walking on the sidewalk in dark clothing. “Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member,” Anthony Guglielmi, the police’s chief communications officer, tweeted on Jan. 30, referring to the photos. Unfortunately, the officer revealed the “video does not capture an encounter,” but the individuals will still be questioned — more surveillance cameras will be reviewed.

Jussie, an actor on Empire who had came out as gay in 2015, was attacked outside a Subway at 2 a.m. after he returned on a delayed flight from New York. “Two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him,” the Chicago Police Department told HollywoodLife in a statement. After maliciously attacking Jussie, the actor took himself to Northwestern Hospital afterwards, and authorities reported he was in “good condition.”

Jussie sustained a cut on the face, as seen in a photo of his injury, and reportedly a fractured rib, according to TMZ. Brandon Z. Moore, Jussie’s manager, was reportedly on the phone with the actor during the attack and told police he heard the assailants yell “MAGA country,” in addition to the racial and homophobic slurs, the outlet added. The ambush is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Eight days prior to the attack, a ransom letter was sent to Chicago’s Fox Studios (which airs Empire) that read, “You will die black f**,” and had Jussie’s full name scrawled across the envelope. Pictures of the letter were obtained by ThatGrapeJuice.Net.