Jessa Duggar Reveals 1st Look At 3rd Baby In Adorable Sonogram Photo

So cute! Jessa Duggar Seewald shared a sonogram of her baby on the way and the picture is adorable!

Jessa Duggar Seewald is so ready for baby number 3 and shared a sonogram of her ‘little one’ on Instagram, marking the ‘first look’ of the future Duggar-Seewald! In a series of photos, the baby is captured in a profile view and Jessa added in a side-by-side photo of her other two kids to compare noses! “We were so happy to finally get to see #BabySeewald3! Looks like this little one will have the same nose as the others,” the Counting On star captioned the Instagram photo. The sonogram comes less than a month after Jessa, 26, announced her pregnancy to fans via a statement to People.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” she revealed. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.” Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald, 23, already have two little boys: Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 23 months.

Ben, who married Jessa in November 2015 in front of about 1,000 guests, added that their kids are really excited for the new addition! “Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit. Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!” he laughed in an interview with the outlet. “We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

