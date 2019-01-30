‘The Challenge’: Cara Maria Sobs, Jenna & Zach Nearly Break Up & More In ‘War Of The Worlds’ Trailer

A new trailer for ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds’ is here and between the Cara/Paulie/Kyle love triangle, trouble in paradise for Jenna and Zach, and MUCH more, it looks like this might be the craziest season EVER!

Season 33 of The Challenge is just one week away, and we finally have an extended look at what’s to come on The Challenge: War of the Worlds. The new season features half veteran players and half first-time players, who come from other reality TV franchises like Big Brother, The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach and more. Like last season, it looks like the love triangle between Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore and Kyle Shore is front and center on War of the Worlds. This time around, Paulie and Cara are officially an item, and it’s clearly not easy living in the same house as her ex, Kyle. In one scene from the trailer, Cara can even be seen breaking down in tears and freaking out, and in another, Kyle and Paulie get physical.

It looks like there might be some trouble in paradise for another couple, too — fan favorite pair, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols! “Jenna, we’re done,” Zach says in the trailer. “After this behavior…we’re done.” Of course, we know from social media that Zach and Jenna are still together today, so this might have just been a rough patch they went through during filming! From the looks of it, there’s also a blow-up between Johnny Bananas and Hunter Barfield, and even CT Tamburello appears to explode at one point!

Plus, on top of all the drama, the challenges look more intense than ever, and of course, there’s also new hookups to be had. One entire scene of the trailer even shows several couples getting it on in the dead of the night!

Welcome to a new dawn. Welcome to a new day. A new era of The Challenge premieres on a new night, Wednesday, February 6th at 9/8c 🔥 #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/fOl1G22Mbt — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) January 30, 2019

The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Feb. 6 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV. Ahead of the big night, though, viewers can get to know the rookie players with a launch special, The Challenge: War of the Worlds: Basic Training, which airs tonight, Jan. 30, at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.