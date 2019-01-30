Jana Kramer Fires Back At Mom-Shamers Who Criticized How She’s Sleep Training Son Jace, 2. Mos

She’s not letting people tell her what to do! Jana Kramer fought back against criticism about how she’s been teaching son Jace to sleep! Details inside!

The mom-shamers are back at it again! This time, singer Jana Kramer, 35, and her husband, Mike Caussin, 31, faced criticism on Jana’s social media due to how they’ve been training two-month-old son, Jace Joseph, how to sleep. Jana posted a photo of adorable little Jace and said that she and Mike have been using book [On Becoming] Baby Wise to teach Jace how to sleep! She happily shared Jace’s progress.

“He currently is sleeping [seven] hours a night,” Jana captioned her photo. “He loves smiling, pooping, eating, and crying.” She then asked commenters for what methods they’ve used to teach babies how to sleep. Unfortunately, it backfired, inviting tons of criticism that Jana was forced to address on Instagram Stories.

“Alright trolls, talking to you guys,” she started on her Instagram Story. “A few people were saying that Baby Wise is the cry-it-out method and how dangerous that is for a baby. Do we let Jace scream and cry and not feed him,” she asked, turning to Mike. “Cause you guys live here and know that we let him scream and cry,” he replied sarcastically. “We don’t let him scream and cry,” he assured the audience.

“We don’t let him scream and cry,” Jana concluded. “I don’t even technically know if at this age if babies are allowed to self-soothe. When he cries, we feed him, okay? If it’s not time to eat yet, we give him a woobie. We don’t let him scream and cry. Get off my page, stop being trolly. We take pretty good care of our baby. He looks pretty happy to me. If Baby Wise didn’t work for you, I’m very sorry it didn’t work for you.”

Well, that’s that! Just like Jana said, her baby seemed to be perfectly healthy and fine, so mommy-shamers can just stop already. Thanks!