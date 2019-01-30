Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady: Why She’ll Never Urge Him To Retire, Despite ‘Concerns’ About Injury

Gisele Bundchen has always worried about NFL superstar hubby Tom Brady getting a serious injury, but she won’t ask the 41-year old to retire. Especially since he’s heading to another Super Bowl! We’ve got the details.

The NFL is one of the most brutal of professional sports and somehow Tom Brady is still at the top of his game at 41-years-old. The G.O.A.T. quarterback has managed to lead his New England Patriots to yet another Super Bowl, where they’ll face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 4. While it has to pain his wife Gisele Bundchen, 38, to watch defenders hurl themselves at her man, she could never ask him to retire before he’s ready. “One of the things Gisele loves about Tom is how passionate he is about his career and the total dedication he gives to the game of football,” a source close the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Like any good wife, Gisele obviously has safety concerns for Tom playing at his age, but she completely supports him and would never try to tell him when she thinks he should retire. Gisele knows what a professional Tom is, and absolutely trusts his intuition when it comes to his own career path,” our insider continues.

“All she’s focused on right now is the Super Bowl and she couldn’t be more excited to see him play this Sunday. Gisele’s heart broke for Tom last year, but she sees how hard the whole team has been training this time around and knows they’re going to crush it. No matter what happens, she’ll be right there cheering him on the entire time,” the source adds.