‘Frozen’ Co-Stars Reunite & Fans Freak That The Sequel’s Trailer May Be Coming Soon

Josh Gad has given ‘Frozen’ fans a great big hint that the trailer for the much-anticipated sequel is about to drop soon. He reunited for a pic with Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell and is telling everyone ‘soon enough.’

Super Bowl Sunday is always a top place for movie studios to debut trailers for highly anticipated films and fingers crossed, we’ll be getting our first look at Disney’s Frozen 2 trailer for the very first time on Feb. 3! The big four vocal cast members, Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) all reunited for an epic photo together that Josh posted to his Instagram account on Jan. 30. While the reunion was reason enough to get excited, the 37-year-old actor captioned the pic “Soon enough…” Now that’s a pretty big hint!

In the photo Josh, Kristen, Jonathan and Idina are all planting a kiss on a stuffed Sven the reindeer toy. Fans immediately flipped out in the comments of his IG post. “Well now I’m not even alive anymore,” one person wrote while another added “It’s been like 50 years. Come on already.” It’s only been six years, but is has felt like forever since the original came out. Additional fans noted that Josh tagged Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson over Sven, leading many to think that the reindeer will be given a voice in the sequel and it will be provided by the biggest movie star in the world.

The original Frozen came out in 2013 and went on to become the sixth highest grossing animated feature in history. It won the 2014 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and the monster hit theme tune “Let It Go” went on to win the Best Song Oscar. To say the sequel is highly anticipated is the understatement of the year. Fans have been wanting to see footage from the sequel for soooo long now. The Super Bowl is the most watched televised event of the year so Disney could reach so many eyeballs — and get unbelievable buzz — by dropping the Frozen 2 trailer during the game.

While The Rock would be a surprise edition to the vocal cast, we do know of two more stars who will be lending their voices to Frozen 2. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood are part of the cast for the sequel, but their characters have not been revealed yet. IMDB.com describes Frozen 2‘s plot as “Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom.” The sequel drops on Nov. 19 of this year, and we can’t wait!