‘Friends’ Die-Hard Fans Spot Creepy Demon In Background Of Iconic Episode During Rewatch

What is this, the forces of ‘Unagi’? Peer closely in one episode of ‘Friends,’ and all of a sudden, the eyes of a figurine’s detached head starts to glow with red eyes. Hold us.

While rewatching the episode The One with Rachel’s New Dress, some Friends fans noticed an ominous prop in the background of one scene. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and her Season 4 love interest, Joshua (played by Tate Donovan) received an unexpected visit from Joshua’s parents…but that wasn’t the only scare on-screen. Peer closely, and you’ll notice a mounted head’s eyes start to eerily grow red, just like a demon! And just like that, the eyes switch off, sending shivers throughout many Netflix accounts. Was it an Easter egg, or did a PA just forget to yank out the figurine’s electrical cord? Whatever it was, take a closer look below!

The demon-like head certainly wasn’t a part of the story line, as the focus was on Rachel’s sexy night slip. She was just trying to spice up her first night with her new beau, only to be interrupted by his shocked parents. “See, I work in fashion and this is a real dress. They’re wearing it in Milan,” Rachel told his parents as a cover-up. Continuing her ramble, she added, “A part of my job is to wear the clothes and then I see how people respond and then I report back to my superiors at Bloomingdale’s.” So many horrors going on in one scene.

In addition to the demon eyes and Rachel’s humiliation, there was one other scare in the episode — Joshua’s actor (Donovan) is actually Rachel’s IRL ex! Before Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux came along, Jen dated Donovan, but their relationship had already come to an end when they shared screen time in 1994. “It was just six episodes. I mean, only because we were breaking up. We were like, ‘Hey, can we not keep doing this? ‘Cause this is really painful and tough,’” he confessed to Us Weekly in Sept. 2018. “The people that know that we dated think that we met on Friends. But in fact we had dated for two years before then, and it was over by the time we were on Friends together.”

For a throwback that’s not creepy, or awkward, the twins that play Rachel and Ross’s baby Emma (Noelle and Cali Sheldon) are now 16 years old! The Friends alums are making their big screen debut this year in Jordan Peele’s next big horror flick, Us — okay, so there are some scares involved!