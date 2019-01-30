Farrah Abraham Claps Back After She’s Slammed For Video Of Daughter, 9, Dancing In Underwear

Farrah Abraham defended her decision to post a video of her nine-year-old daughter, Sophia, dancing in her underwear on Snapchat. Here’s why she’s arguing that it’s okay.

Farrah Abraham is in hot water again. The Teen Mom alum, 27, was slammed by fans for posting a video on Snapchat of her nine-year-old daughter, Sophia Abraham, wearing a full face of makeup and dancing in just a top and underwear. Farrah’s not having it, telling TMZ in an interview that what she posted “is no different than the kids modeling for Calvin Klein.” She also noted that the video wasn’t taken somewhere inappropriate. It was shot at a Nordstrom Rack store in New York City, in a public area where people can look in the mirror after trying on clothes in the fitting rooms.

Farrah’s responding to the critics who questioned her parenting skills after seeing the video of Sophia dancing. As one fan put it on social media, “Farrah you’re abusive. Stop marketing your daughter to child predators.” Farrah couldn’t disagree more, and she’s not paying attention to the criticism. As she told TMZ, “I know my daughter and I are living our best lives wearing Calvin Kleins.”

This isn’t the first time that fans called out Farrah about her parenting. She’s faced backlash for letting Sophia wear makeup several times. Fans were shocked by a video she posted on Snapchat in April 2018 that showed her getting butt injections in her doctor’s office with Sophia in the room. Not only is Sophia present to see her mom’s procedure, but she’s recording everything on her phone. Oddly, their dogs are at the appointment, too!

After seeing the clip, one concerned fan tweeted, “OH My Gosh I just watched the snap and she literally has her daughter videotaping her from behind! What’s wrong with you @F1abraham!!!!! Why you subjecting your child to look at things like this? Why don’t you get a babysitter! Poor Sophia!” Another chimed in with, “This is the weirdest video ever.. she’s teaching her child she needs to get work done to feel normal.”