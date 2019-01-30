Demi Lovato’s 6 Months Of Sobriety Is ‘Really Big Deal For Her’: See New Tattoo To Mark Milestone

Congrats to Demi Lovato on reaching 6 months of sobriety! As she celebrates the important milestone with a new tattoo, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Demi feels about the marker.

Three cheers for six months! Demi Lovato, 26, officially reached the six month marker of sobriety on Jan. 25, and a source revealed to HollywoodLife exactly what that moment meant to the singer. “Celebrating 6 months sober was a very gratifying and important moment for Demi, who has been telling people she is taking her sobriety more seriously than ever this time around, and she’s never been prouder of herself,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Demi has been taking every single step and measure to make sure she sticks to staying sober this time around. She’s also very open about talking about her past and what’s happened to her, telling friends how much she appreciates life. Demi feels extremely lucky and blessed that she’s alive, telling friends she felt she had a very near death experience just months ago. Demi feels it’s extremely important to be open and talk about her past as it shows just how far she’s come and how hard she’s worked to get there. She is so proud of herself and what she’s accomplished and the six month celebration was a really big deal for her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Demi’s rep for comment.

Of course, a celebration was in order for Demi as she hit the six month mark! What better way for the singer to remember the milestone than to put it in ink. Demi hit up a tattoo parlor on Jan. 26, and left with a gorgeous new black and white tattoo of a rose. She posted a photo of the tattoo on her Instagram Stories, writing, “OBSESSED 🙌.” The tattoo marks a new beginning for the singer, and what a beautiful start it is!

Demi also celebrated with some sweet treats one day before! On Jan. 25, she posted a pic of a yummy cake to her IG stories, with the caption: “best day ever.” The snapshot also included a card from friends, with an encouraging message! “Happy 6 mo. we are so fu*ing proud of you!” a card, signed from her team, read. It’s so sweet to see that Demi has the ultimate team of support behind her!

You're not the only one obcessed with your new tattoo @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/R91br79MxF — ℬ𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚣 💍 (@DemisLionhe4rt) January 27, 2019

Even fans are obsessed with Demi’s new tattoo! “You’re not the only one obsessed with your new tattoo” one even wrote to her, after seeing a pic. Cheers to a new beginning for Demi!