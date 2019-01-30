Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, Shows Off Insanely Toned Legs In Tiny Black Mini Dress On the Red Carpet

Delilah Belle Hamlin rocked potentially her cutest look yet, and you have to see the pics! We’re honestly obsessed with her silky LBD!

She’s got legs for days! Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, is one of the rising stars in young Hollywood, and it’s not hard to see why. The gorgeous model showed off her fashion prowess and incredible legs in a tiny LBD at the launch of YouTuber Amanda Steele‘s fashion line on January 28. Delilah walked the red carpet, held at Los Angeles cocktail bar Tenants of the Trees, wearing an outfit straight out of the 1990s: a black silk slip dress, chunky hi-tops, an oversized windbreaker, and, of course, a choker necklace.

The tight mini dress was the perfect choice for the model, showing off her toned legs and shoulders. You know what’s cool? The cute AF dress is from Amanda’s line, STEELE! Way to be a good friend and slay at the same time. As for beauty, she went with a more natural makeup look: light pink lip gloss, filled-in brows, and a swipe of black liquid liner. Look at that pout! We’re also really digging her tousled blonde ‘do. She’s significantly lightened it from her usual honey color. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF DELILAH’S FULL RED CARPET LOOK.

Delilah, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, recently spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how she achieves that amazing physique. It’s all about diet and exercise, of course, but with a caveat: she still eats whatever she wants! “Today I got a burger and Thai food, but just a little bit of it,” she explained. “I want to be happy! I don’t want to eat light cheese all of the time.” Amen! For exercise, she loves to dance, cycle, and go hiking. Sounds like a plan!