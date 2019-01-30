If you’re a true crime fan, then ‘Deadly Cults’ is the perfect show for you. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a first look at the all-new limited series. Watch the chilling preview now!

Get ready. Your crime show obsession is about to continue. Deadly Cults premieres Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen. The limited series will consisted of 4 hour-long episodes that explore shocking murder cases where investigators uncover the secret world of killer cults and explore psychology behind them exploiting fear and hatred in the hearts and minds of their followers. The show will feature interviews with investigators, former cult members, and family and friends closest to the victims. The premiere episode will be about a grisly double homicide involving two parents and a missing girl that launches a multi-state dragnet with one of the suspects claiming to be a 500-year-old vampire. Yes, this actually happened.

In our EXCLUSIVE trailer, the survivors of these killer cults admit that they just got “hooked” and being a part of the cult felt “like camp.” One survivor said, “He wanted puppets. He wanted people who would bow to him.” This manipulation and power from the leaders of these cults often led to murder. In regards to a leader of one of these deadly cults, one man said it was “like seeing the devil himself.” Did anyone else just get goosebumps?

One woman reveals a chilling detail about one cult in particular. “They planned not just to kill people…” she said. “He was going to behead people.” Who else is absolutely terrified? This gripping limited series is a must-watch this winter. Don’t miss out on it! The new show from Oxygen Media is produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Bill Pruitt from Industrial Media’s Intellectual Property Corporation and Paul Franklin and Chris Culvenor from Eureka Productions.