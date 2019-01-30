Cody Simpson Reveals The ‘Challenge’ He Faced In Transitioning From Pop Music To The Broadway Stage

Cody Simpson has been slaying the stage in Broadway’s ‘Anastasia,’ proving he’s a true triple threat! But – don’t worry Simpsonizers! He also gave us an update on new music of his own!

Australian pop star Cody Simpson, 22, stepped into the shoes of Dmitry, in the Broadway adaptation of Anastasia this past December, and he’s set to be the face of the role until mid April! Sure, the singer has been taking a break from his band, Cody Simpson & The Tide, but on the red carpet at the 61st Recording Academy Nominee Celebration, he gave us an update on his recording career, and how it actually ties into his role on the Broadway big stage! Catch our EXCLUSIVE interview with the triple threat rockstar below!

You’ve been killing it in Anastasia! Can you tell me how it felt making the transition to a Broadway stage, as opposed to your usual live shows as a recording artist?

Yes, I guess the transition from pop and rock concerts to a theater experience is a big jump, but at the same time there are a lot of similarities that my experience helped me carry over a certain amount of expertise on how to carry yourself on a stage, which was a big help for me in preparing for Broadway. But, you know, the incorporation of stage acting, and singing, and dancing, that was where the challenge lay, incorporating and mixing them all together. I’m so happy to be a part of it though, and I’ve been a huge fan of musical theater my whole life.