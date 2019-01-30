Cardi B Slams ‘Clout’ Chasers For ‘Getting Money’ & Fans Think She’s Dissing Summer Bunni

Cardi B is so sick of people trying to make a buck off her now that she’s world famous and making bank. She’s slamming ‘clout chasers’ and fans think she’s dissing Offset’s alleged mistress Summer Bunni.

Cardi B is the ultimate truth teller and not afraid to speak her mind. On Jan. 30 the subject of her ire was clout chasers and people trying to cash in on her massive fame. It just so happens that the day prior her estranged husband Offset‘s alleged mistress Summer Bunni dropped a diss track about the 26-year-old and Cardi’s fans believe that she’s now the subject of the “I Like It” rapper’s anger. “Clout chasin at an all time high what happen to getting money. Y’all be more focused on getting followers than getting dollars,” she wrote in an Instagram post and some of her IG followers thought she was coming for Summer Bunni.

Cardi wrote in the caption “Whole bunch of famous broke nikkas and bitches,” so she seemed to have some specific people in mind. “Trash 🗑 bunni 😂” one fan responded while another wrote “So this lil Bunny do not want to comment anymore. Because she know the tricks is for the kids you would never f**king with @iamcardib are @offsetdaily_ So go back to your hole and suck on a carrot Silly rabbit,” about Bunni. OUCH! Another messaged Summer Bunni directly from Cardi’s page and told her “she wrecked you I’m sorry.”

But Bunni’s fans came out in force. After Cardi’s younger sis Hennessy Carolina, 23, commented with a series of keeping it “100” emoji’s in reaction to her sibling’s message, one person wrote to her “@hennessycarolina don’t laugh to hard cause #summerbunni gonna be taking your sis bag.” Then a bunch of Bunni’s fans flooded Hennessy’s comment with white rabbit emojis.

After Cardi announced on Dec. 5, 2018 that she and Offset were over, Summer Bunni came out of the woodwork to claim she was the Migos member’s mistress and that he’d allegedly asked her to set up threesomes. Bunni dropped “Get Money Freestyle” diss track on Jan. 29 and there was no mistaking she was taunting Cardi and Offset in her bars. “He want a 3 bitch with the summer Bunni” she raps at one point on the track, alluding to the infamous threesome, before later seeming to taunt Cardi by rhyming “You really you a real life sad bitch//Now u mad cause I been had your bag bi**h//Uh check you time now your time is up//FaceTiming On my phone when he wanna f**k.” Brutal! We checked with Bunni to see if she had any reaction to Cardi’s post and she told us “no comment.”