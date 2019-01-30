Christina Aguilera Admits It’s ‘Inevitable’ She’ll Reunite With Britney Onstage In Vegas & Fans Rejoice

Britney Spears has been commanding the stage in Vegas for years, but now Xtina is headed that way! The best part? She teased that a possible onstage collab with Brit is to come!

Fans were already excited for Christina Aguilera’s The Xperience residency, but after Xtina teased a possible onstage reunion with fellow Vegas show-stopper Britney Spears, 37, they’re straight up losing it. In a new interview, the “Dirrty” hit-maker revealed that she thinks it’s fate that the two will take the stage together in Sin City! “We’re in Vegas, it’s inevitable,” Xtina told E! News. “There’s so much history where I’m going and I just feel like calling up all those girls—Lady Gaga is the newest one there. I wanna get the real scoop from all of them and be like, ‘What’s it really like?'”

Fans are beyond thrilled at the prospect of an onstage reunion of the former fellow Mouseketeers! Twitter lit up with excitement after fans caught wind of the interview. “Christina Aguilera said that a collab with Britney Spears is “inevitable” now that they’ll both be in Vegas, and excuse me while I pass out real quick,” one wrote. “NEXT STOP BRITNEY-CHRISTINA DUO,” another tweet read. Some even wanted to get ALL of the Las Vegas queens together! “I just realized with Christina getting a Vegas residency…now we have Britney, Gwen, GAGA, Mariah, Cardi, JLO…etc etc all together…I WANT COLLABORATION,” one hopeful wrote!

That being said, it might be a while before the two pop music superstars get a chance to hit the stage together. Britney actually cancelled the entirety of her upcoming Las Vegas Domination shows on Jan. 4, due to her father’s illness. “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Britney wrote on Instagram, including a childhood precious photo of herself with her dad and her mom, Lynne Spears. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.

Xtina’s residency will begin on May 31 at Zappos Theater inside PH Vegas. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday, February 2, at 10 AM PT. Fans can visit her official website for more info on dates, tickets, pre-sales and VIP packages!