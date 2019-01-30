Brielle Biermann Fires Back After Hater Criticizes Her Butt In Sexy New Bikini Photo

Brielle Biermann isn’t here for sassy questions about her behind! The reality star fired back at a fan on Instagram who noticed something on her behind and called her out for it! Take a look at Brielle’s epic response!

Brielle Biermann, 21, is known to speak her mind, and that’s exactly what she did when a fan tried to criticize her assets on Instagram! The Don’t Be Tardy star shared a photo of herself in a blue, cut-out cheeky bikini while at SLS Baha Mar on January 28. And, while many viewers thought the scenic shot was “stunning,” one fan (or not) decided to point out a barely-there mark on her booty.

“What is wrong with your butt cheek?” the IG user asked in reference to a barely visible discoloration in Biermann’s skin on her butt. “Peeling from a sunburn?” Biermann, who took time to answer a few fan comments, clapped back: “birth mark smh [shake my head],” according to a screen-grab from People. Biermann’s mother, Kim Zolciak, 40, also commented fire flame emojis under the photo.

Honestly, we didn’t notice anything but Biermann’s amazing figure, and the stunning ocean view, of course, when we took a glance at the photo. But, hey, she was born with the birth mark. So, her “smh” reply, which means “shaking my head,” was totally appropriate. And, this isn’t the first time Biermann’s been forced to defend her body on Instagram.

Biermann, who has been open about her decision to get her lips injected, has faced criticism from online users over the years. In a photo she posted from family friend, Khloe Kardashian‘s baby shower (in March), Biermann stuck out her plump lips in a pout, alongside her mother, Khloe, and Larsa Pippen, who all did the same pose. That’s when IG users began to slam her in the comments for the size of her lips. Some fans even claimed she went too far with the lip injections.

Soon after the criticism filled the comments section of her photo, Biermann clapped back on Twitter. “Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more!! C ya!!”, she wrote.