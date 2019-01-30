Bret Michaels’ Stunning Blonde Daughter Raine, 18, Is Finalist In ‘Sports Illustrated’s Model Search

Poison frontman Bret Michaels’ daughter Raine is unbelievably hot and now a finalist for the ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue’s model search. We’ve got her sexy bikini pics.

Poison lead singer Bret Michaels has a super sexy bikini model daughter! 18-year-old Raine Michaels is now one of the six finalists in Sports Illustrated‘s model search and she’s definitely going to appear in the 2019 swimsuit edition. The 2018 high school graduate has loved posing in bikinis on her Instagram account for quite some time now, and she’s achieved her “dream” of appearing in the pages of the iconic swimsuit issue, which has helped launch the careers of so many big names from Christie Brinkley and Kate Upton.

“Feeling so many emotions right now😁🤪😵😭🤯😍🥳😱as I announce that I am moving onto the Top 6 of the #siswimsearch and will officially be a part of the 2019 @si_swimsuit issue that comes out this May!! So beyond grateful to everyone that has believed in me since the beginning of this journey and to everyone who is just joining me I love you all too!!” Raine wrote on Instagram on Jan. 30 next to one of her SI test shots. In the three pics, she’s wearing a black bikini showing tons of cleavage and in two shots is sprawled in the waters off Miami.

“It has been my dream to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model since I was 13-years-old and it is now coming true..xoxo,” she continued in the caption. That much is true as Southern California raised Raine has been posing in sexy bikinis on the nearby beaches for her IG account for quite some time now. She really ramped things up after turning 18 last May as the swimsuits have become much tinier now that she’s of legal adult age.

Raine’s legendary Poison frontman dad and Rock of Love star Bret is so happy for his little girl for her big accomplishment. “So proud of my daughter,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Stay humble, kind and always rock on!” Raine’s mother is Bret’s former longtime partner Kristi Lynn Gibson. They also share a 13-year-old daughter Jorja, who is an aspiring actress.

The good news for Raine is that the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue’s longtime editor MJ Day liked her IG photo and comment. Raine will be going up against five other finalists that include Books Nader, Jessica Aidi, Veronica Pomee, Erin Willerton and Manuela Alvarez in the model search, but knowing she’s going to be appearing in the issue itself is such a win already.