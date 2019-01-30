Ben Affleck ‘May Not Be Done’ Playing ‘Batman’ Even Though He Won’t Be In The 2021 Movie

Ben Affleck has confirmed he won’t be part of the new stand alone ‘The Batman’ movie set for 2021, but he still hopes to put on the Dark Knight’s suit one more time. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

While Wonder Woman and Aquaman stand-alone films starred their lead actors from Justice League, the Batman stand alone film will no longer include current caped crusader Ben Affleck in the role. At one point he was going to write, direct and star in it. But Matt Reeves eventually took over scripting and helming from super busy Ben and wrote the character of Bruce Wayne to be much younger. Now at age 46, Ben is no longer right for the role. The Argo star admitted that he’s out of The Batman, which has now been set for a 2021 release, but the Hollywood hunk isn’t totally down for putting away his Batsuit.

“Excited for # TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @ MattReevesLA vision come to life,” the Oscar winner tweeted out on Jan. 30, confirming he’s no longer part of the current Warner Brothers project. But sources close to Ben tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that just because he’s not in this particular film doesn’t mean he’s finished playing the super hero role. “Ben Affleck might not be done playing Batman if everything was up to him. He will not be a part of the future film The Batman that is coming out in a few years from Warner Brothers but he still might play Batman in a future film in the current DC Universe because he is still the Batman of note in the timeline of the current movies,” the insider tells us.

“So even though the future film that was announced will be a story surrounding a younger Bruce Wayne and they have to look for someone to play that version of the character, it just might mean that the WB will have a few actors playing Batman instead of just one. Ben is still in the discussion to be the caped crusader, its not exactly over for him yet,” our source adds.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

A search is underway by Warner Brothers for a younger actor to play the new Bruce Wayne. Ben has appeared in three films for the studio based on the D.C. Comics character. He starred in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opposite Henry Cavill, who is no longer going to play the Man of Steel in the future after parting ways with WB in the fall of 2018. Later in 2016 he also appeared as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Suicide Squad. The following year he joined Henry, Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Ezra Miler as The Flash in 2017’s Justice League.