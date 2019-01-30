Ariana Grande Trolled After Fans Figure Out Her New Tattoo Translates To BBQ Grill & Not 7 Rings

Fans are mocking Ariana Grande after she debuted a new Japanese tattoo that translated completely incorrectly — the ink that was meant to say ‘7 rings’ actually reads ‘BBQ grill’!

Ariana Grande recently debuted a new palm tattoo, but it didn’t get the reaction she probably hoped for! The ink was meant to read the title of Ari’s newest song, “7 Rings,” in Japanese, but people quickly pointed out that the message actually translated to “shichirin.” A shichirin is a actually “small charcoal grill” or small “BB grill.” It didn’t take long for fans to start trolling Ariana for the tat, and she eventually tweeted (and deleted) a cheeky response of her own. “Also…huge fan of tiny bbq grills,” she wrote.

She also went onto explain that she knows the translation is wrong, but said there was a reason she left out some symbols. “Indeed, I left out [Japanese symbols] which should have gone in between,” she tweeted, then deleted. “It hurt like f*** n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough, I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.” Luckily, true fans know the real meaning behind the tattoo, and like Ariana said…it will probably fade fairly quickly anyway!

After a tough 2018, which included the death of her ex, Mac Miller, and end of her engagement to Pete Davidson, Ariana is gearing up for a big year in 2019. Not only is she set to release a new album on Feb. 8, which will be her second album in six months, she’s also kicking off her Sweetener World Tour on March 18!

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

ariana grande’s tattoo means bbq in japanese not 7 rings this is karma at its finest sksjsjhdd — sav🌹 (@ameIiesIacroix) January 30, 2019

Meanwhile, she’s still riding the high of the success of “7 Rings,” along with previously released track, “Thank U, Next.” The songs happen to be Ariana’s first No. 1s on the Billboard charts, making her the only artist in history to have their first two No. 1s debut at No. 1. WHOA!