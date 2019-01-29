This video of Tiny teaching two-year-old daughter Heiress how to speak Spanish is too cute for words! Your day is about to be brightened by watching it!

Hola, chicas! Tiny Harris is doing her part to give daughter Heiress Harris the best education possible. Heiress may only be two years old, but she’s already learning Spanish, Tiny revealed on Instagram. The video of her brushing up on her vocab is so adorable. Tiny captioned it, “My Heir Bear is learning Spanish. We’re working on her being bilingual…maybe even trilingual. #KnowledgeIsPower 👶🏽🧠”.

In the video, which you can watch below, Tiny is patient as she teaches Heiress some key phrases, like, “Me llamo Heiry. Hola, como estás! Yo soy bonita.” For those who don’t speak it, she’s teaching Heiress how to say “My name is Heiry. Hello, how are you? I am pretty.” Aww! She’s speaking nothing but the truth; Heiress is beautiful.

We love when Tiny shares pics and videos of her youngest. As Heiress grows, she gets more and more sassy — just like her mama! She posted another video earlier this month, captured by The Shade Room, that shows Heiress saying, “y’all disgust me, guys!” before blowing a raspberry at the camera. Not sure what that was about, but one thing is certain: it was cute as hell.

T.I. is probably so proud of his daughter and wife, too. After an extremely rocky period, things seem to be working out in their marriage. Finally! As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the couple “have been happy [and] more in love than ever” after T.I. moved back home! “Their love is stronger now, their bond is tight and they are in a great place as a couple and family.”