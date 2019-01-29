Tiffany Trump Stuns In Strapless Black Mini Dress: See Her Glam New Look

Another day, another epic Tiffany Trump style moment! This time, the First Daughter showed off her toned legs in a sexy black mini dress. Check it out here!

Tiffany Trump, 25, is a big fan of mini dresses, and she rocked one of her sexiest looks yet in a new photo posted to Instagram on Jan. 28. In the pic, Donald Trump’s youngest daughter wore a strapless black mini while lounging on a chaise chair. The ensemble featured a low-cut neckline, which put her cleavage on display, in addition to her legs beneath the short hemline. Tiffany also posted a second photo of herself in the look, this time standing up so we can get a full view of the outfit. Yep, it’s gorgeous!

Along with the dress, Tiffany’s glam look was on-point for her night out. She wore hair extensions, allowing her locks to reach all the way down to her midsection, and her dark and dramatic eye makeup was the perfect addition to the chic dress. She also wore a bold pink lip gloss to really make her lips stand out, and she completed the look with a necklace and black and silver shoes. Tiffany struck a few flirty poses, capturing various different personalities, and posted them in a gallery to her social media account.

Although Tiffany appeared solo in the new photos, she’s recently been spending time with a new man — at the end of 2018, it was confirmed that she’s been dating Michael Boulos. The two have been very low-key about their romance, but Tiffany officially debuted their relationship by bringing him to a holiday celebration at the White House in December.

Tiffany is currently completing law school at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. She’s certainly keeping busy, but she also makes time to give us these incredible style moments, too — and we love it!