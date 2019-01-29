Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was all smiles and looked like a proud dad when he stepped out with his 17-year-old daughter, Simone, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT on Jan. 28.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 46, happily brought his daughter, Simone, 17, to the premiere of his film, Fighting with My Family, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT on Jan. 28 and we can’t believe how much she’s grown! The father-daughter duo, who were all smiles at the event, dressed in flattering casual attire with The Rock opting for a black turtleneck and black pants, and Simone wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with buttons and jeans. Although they didn’t pose together on the red carpet, their similar features were unmistakable!

In addition to Simone, whose mother is The Rock’s ex-wife, Dany Garcia, the actor is the father of two other daughters, Jasmine, 3, and nine-month-old Tiana, with girlfriend Lauren Hashian. He’s always been proud to be a dedicated family man, actor and wrestler, which is why his new film is so fitting. Fighting with My Family is about a girl named Saraya, who becomes a wrestler after being born into a family of wrestlers. She gets the chance to train for the WWE, but must leave her family behind if she wants to make it. The Rock appears as himself in the feature.

The father-of-three took to Instagram on the same day as the Sundance premiere to promote the film with a funny photo of himself wearing a shirt with a rip in it while looking out a window. “I’m feeling pretty good about myself in this moment, until @hhgarcia41says ‘hey Trapzilla, you tore another shirt’. Thanks brotha. Despite my wardrobe malfunction, tonight is shaping up to be a very special world premiere of our film, FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY here at the Sundance Film Festival. #OffTooAGoodStart,” he captioned the photo.

We hope to see more of The Rock and Simone at events together in the future!