Summer Bunni Drops Diss Track On Cardi B & Offset — Listen To ‘Get Money Freestyle’

Summer Bunni just dropped a new song, and the lyrics reveal some SERIOUS tea about her past with Cardi B’s man, Offset.

Hold up: Summer Bunni just dropped the diss track of all diss tracks. The rapper, who is the alleged mistress of Offset, got VERY honest about that threesome she claims to have had with the Migos rapper, and her feelings on Cardi B. Her “Get Money Freestyle” dropped on Jan. 29, and it’s a must listen for hip-hop fans. “He want a 3 bitch with the summer Bunni” she raps at one point on the track, alluding to the infamous threesome, before later spitting: “Blocking interviews cuz you don’t wanna hear the truth.” Sounds like a direct reference to Cardi if we’ve ever heard one!

The scathing lyrics didn’t stop there. “Talk my shit cause I’m the real deal hunny//Check yo man you got a real deal hunny//Ha baby let me be nice to ya//I know it hurts to know I had some nights with em,” she spits in one verse of the track. The lyrics only get more scorching from there. “You really you a real life sad bitch//Now u mad cause I been had your bag bi**h//Uh check you time now your time is up//FaceTiming On my phone when he wanna f**k,” she raps. Summer Bunni did NOT hold back with this one!

The new track comes after the rapper slammed Offset for denying that they had a threesome. Summer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the threesome rumors are “so true.” The Instagram model and music video vixen explained, “Everything the rumors said, the threesome? So true. It’s nothing to lie about, I just don’t feel like we should lie. It’s out there, just tell the truth. But Offset has owned up to what happened, he’s apologized, but he entertained me for a while.” Listen to Summer Bunni’s new diss track above!