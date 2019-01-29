14 Stars Still Wearing Heels In The Frigid Winter: Victoria Beckham & More

Nothing is stopping these stars from turning up the style heat! See celebs like Victoria Beckham, Sofia Vergara, & more, braving the chilly winter temps while rocking warm weather heels.

Some stars straight up refuse to sacrifice style when winter rolls around! Celebs such as Victoria Beckham, 44, Sofia Vergara, 46, and more are showing us how to do the season right, opting for fierce high heels, regardless of what the weather looks like! Victoria made headlines when she stepped out on Jan. 24 in a sexy pair of open-toed heels, despite the fact it was pouring outside. As it rained cats and dogs, the fashion designer made her way to Times Square for an appearance on Good Morning America. She confidently strut out of her car in a chic pair of black leather booties, that featured an open toe design in the front. In the midst of a downpour, she looked stylish as ever. Who needs rain boots anyway! She pulled the same move one day before, on Jan. 23, in a stylish pair of red boots that also featured an open-toe design. Miss Beckham clearly has a high threshold for cold weather!

Sofia stepped out into the chilly temps on Jan. 28, in a stunning pastel pink puffer jacket that surely kept her upper body warm. The same didn’t quite go for the star’s footwear choice though, and she opted to wear a pair of open toed heels that day, a complete contrast to her coat! Sure, she was in Los Angeles, so it couldn’t have been that cold, but her ensemble definitely made us do a double take!

Olivia Culpo’s whole outfit screamed summer on Jan. 16, when she stepped out into the 30 degree New York City weather. The former Miss Universe title holder brought tropical vibes to the city thanks to her neon orange jacket, and heels to match, but her small black shorts had some fans scratching their heads! Maybe the stunner was just trying to manifest warmer weather, but we have to say – she is one brave lady!

Way to be bold, ladies! We are loving that these stars don’t feel the need to follow fashion rules. Click through the gallery above to see all the brave celebs wearing heels for winter!