‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Ryan Edwards Stuck In Jail: Will Wife Mackenzie Leave Him?

Ryan Edwards won’t be released from jail until April 2019, so will his wife Mackenzie pick up her bags as this latest arrest has been very ‘hard’ on her? HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop.

Ryan Edwards, 31, will spend 2.5 months away from wife Mackenzie and their 3-month-old baby, Jagger, as he won’t be released from county jail until April 15. The Clerk of Court for Red Bank in Tennessee confirmed this to HollywoodLife, after the former Teen Mom OG star was arrested for Theft Under $1,000 on Jan. 23. He allegedly didn’t pay his bar tab of $36 at Bud’s Sports Bar the month prior, as he drunk and dashed. This recent arrest violated his probation over a simple possession of heroin charge in 2017, and the MTV star is dealing with the consequences — many of which are falling on his wife, Mackenzie.

“This is devastating for Mackenzie, to have Ryan looked up again and away form her and the kids is almost too much to handle,” a source close to Mackenzie EXCLUSIVELY tells HL. She also shares a 4-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens. Meanwhile, Ryan has another son, 10-year-old Bentley, with his ex and Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. “You have to understand how hard this all is on her though,” our source continues. “Believe me, a part of her wants to just lay down in bed and stay there.”

Still, Mackenzie is taking her “for better or for worse” vows seriously, as our source reveals, “But she has no plans to leave Ryan. She is standing by him and believes that they will overcome this together.” That’s because “she has young children to remain strong for and that is what is keeping her going,” and thus, “will not let her sorrow get the best of her because she knows they need a strong mommy and that is what she is.”

But Mackenzie’s not only staying put for her two kids. “She truly loves Ryan and still believes in him, do not expect her to walk,” our source says. “She sees him as having a sickness and troubles and her mind she doesn’t feel you should walk away from a loved one who is sick. It really upset her when people ask if she is going to leave because of that, if he had cancer they wouldn’t tell her to leave him.” It was Mackenzie who announced that her husband completed a 90-day stint in rehab for drug addiction in Nov. 2018.

Despite Mackenzie’s unwavering loyalty, she and Ryan were not trying for another baby before the arrest, despite what Radar Online’s report claimed on Jan. 28. “Absolutely not, they were not planning or trying for her to get pregnant,” our source clarifies. “They have a great chemistry and are a married couple so I guess it could have happened but it’s very unlikely, that’s not in the plan at all.”