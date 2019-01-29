Ryan Edwards In Jail: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Will Remain Behind Bars For 2.5 More Mos. After Heroin Arrest

‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards is stuck in jail for over two months after his latest arrest for heroin possession. Here’s what we know about the situation.

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards, 28, will remain behind bars for 2.5 more months following his arrest on heroin and theft charges earlier this month, HollywoodLife can confirm. Ryan appeared in court on January 28, and the Clerk of Court for Red Bank in Tennessee told us that, “yes, the Ryan Edwards case has been continued to April 15, 2019, and he is going to stay in county jail until then.”

Ryan was arrested on January 23 and charged with simple possession of heroin, violating his probation from a 2017 possession of heroin charge. There was also a warrant out for his arrest for theft of service under $1000 in Chattanooga, Tennessee after allegedly skipping out on his bill at a sports bar on December 19. Ryan apparently ordered $36 worth of drinks at Bud’s Sports Bar and dipped without paying, according to a server who contacted the police at the time. He is currently being held in jail without bond, and is due in court on February 4.

Ryan’s troubles with the law began in March 2017, when he was first issued the citation for heroin possession. Police confiscated 14 hypodermic needles from his person; one needle was filled with heroin. One year later, in March 2018, he was arrested for petition to revoke after failing a drug test in January 2018, testing positive for opiates and morphine. He was arrested again in July 2018 for breaking probation. In between these arrests, Ryan attempted rehab twice, once after his May 2017 wedding to Mackenzie Edwards, and again in October 2018. He has been out of rehab for two months, Mackenzie recently confirmed.

Ryan recently welcomed his first child with Mackenzie, Jagger, in October while he was still in rehab. He also shares a 10-year-old son, Bentley, with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. A source close to Maci told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while she’s not surprised by Ryan’s latest arrest, her heart aches for their son. “She’s heartbroken over all of this as her main concern is Bentley and how she is going to explain this behavior to him as he continues to get older Bentley,” the source said. “She was hopeful that Ryan could get better, but the fact that he is unable to change some of his ways is her worst nightmare as a mother.”