Blac Chyna Convinced Rob Kardashian’s ‘Jealousy’ Is Why He’s Pissed She Ditched Dream For Hawaii Trip

Blac Chyna thinks the only reason Rob Kardashian was furious about her vacation with Kid Buu was because he’s jealous, a new report claims! Here’s her alleged version of what went down when Rob claimed she ditched their daughter Dream, 2!

There’s two sides to every story. — Do you know that good ole’ saying? Well, Blac Chyna, 30, reportedly has her own version of why she didn’t tell Rob Kardashian, 31, she was jetting off to Hawaii with Kid Buu, 30, over the weekend on January 26. Therefore, reportedly leaving him furious because she was supposed to care for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. Sources close to Chyna claim Rob’s anger stemmed from his “jealously” over her now-ex beau (here’s why), according to TMZ.

Chyna allegedly insists at least one of her nannies was present inside her LA home over the weekend, the source tells the site, adding that Rob did not try to reach out — like he reportedly claimed he did. TMZ, who first broke the report that Chyna allegedly ditched Dream for a tropical vacation with Kid Buu, initially reported that Rob reached out to Chyna (directly), as well as her team, and a nanny and received no reply.

The source then proposes a scenario to the site: If Rob would’ve just texted or traveled to Chyna’s home and knocked on the door, he could’ve left Dream with Chyna’s nanny. This is allegedly something Chyna claims Rob has done before, the source says.

Chyna has reportedly been absent in the presence of caring for Dream in the past. Additionally, the source stresses that there is nothing in their custody agreement that states Chyna has to be there at all times when it is her turn to care for Dream.

And, speaking of the ex-couple’s tumultuous custody agreement, sources close to the situation tell the site that there is a new forthcoming deal. As for what that entails, while nothing has been confirmed by the couple or their lawyers, the apparent new custody agreement will see Rob allegedly paying significantly less than his steep $20k/month in child support. If the reported new deal works out, the site reports that his child support payments can end up being cut in half.

HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for both Rob and Chyna and did not receive an immediate reply. Neither Chyna nor Rob have addressed the situation directly.