Lisa Vanderpump Dissed By ‘Real Housewives’ Stars For Skipping Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower

Lisa Vanderpump is getting dragged hard by other ‘Real Housewives’ stars for skipping out on Andy Cohen’s epic LA baby shower. We’ve got who’s calling her out saying Lisa ‘should have shown up.’

Nearly every Real Housewife from the various Bravo casts managed to make it out to Los Angeles on Jan. 26 for Andy Cohen‘s baby shower at The Palm restaurant. Even though Lisa Vanderpump lives nearby in Beverly Hills, she was noticeably absent from the epic event. Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer felt it was selfish of Lisa to be a no-show for an event celebrating Andy and his son’s soon to be arrival and that she should have put aside her differences with her RHOBH cast mates.

Jerry O’Connell was on hand to interview the dozens of Housewives on hand at the event for Andy’s SiriusXM radio show. He asked Ramona, “Is there any drama you brought from the show here to the baby shower or does everybody just leave it outside?” The 62-year-old fired back “‘No, there’s drama. Lisa Vanderbilt didn’t show up.” When Jerry corrected Lisa’s last name, Ramona seemed even more annoyed, responding “Whatever. Vander-something, who cares. Lisa didn’t show up. She should show up. It’s about Andy. She should have showed up, Lisa. Are you kidding me?”

Jerry the asked Lisa’s cast mate Erica Jayne, 47, her feelings on the topic, since she’s been aware of all of the filming drama on RHOBH where the 58-year-old restaurateur refused to tape any scenes with the rest of her co-stars during season nine. “How do you feel about certain cast members not coming today Erica?” Jerry asked. She shot back “Only Lisa didn’t show up.”

We EXCLUSIVELY told you on Jan. 25 that Lisa had been sent an invitation for Andy’s baby shower. The idea for it came when Andy made the surprise announcement that he was expecting a child at the end of a Watch What Happens Live episode on Dec. 20, 2018 where Real Housewives OG’s Ramona, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice and Vicki Gunvalson were his guests. Kylie and the ladies then decided to throw the epic shower for him in LA.

A source close to the reality star revealed, “Lisa has been extended an invitation to Andy’s baby shower this Saturday afternoon. Even though Kyle and the OG’s helped spearhead it, a party planner was the one who handled the inviting. It’s a luncheon in Beverly Hills at The Palm Restaurant and every single wife was extended an invitation, but the other ladies don’t know if she’s attending or not.” They got their answer when Lisa was a no-show.