‘Project Runway’ Season 17 Trailer: Karlie Kloss & Christian Siriano Take Over For Heidi & Tim

‘Project Runway’ is back for season 17! Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano are ready for the next chapter after Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s departure. Watch the epic first trailer and meet the new designers!

Project Runway returns for season 17 on March 14 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. This season features major changes, including Karlie Kloss and Project Runway season 4 winner Christian Siriano as the new host and mentor. They’re taking over for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who have hosted and mentored the show since the beginning. Karlie and Christian will be joined by judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

The new season is going to be full of epic moments. “Wait, you’re doing all this blue tulle? You’re killing me!” Christian says in the trailer. There will also be tears! One contestants starts crying in front of the judges. Season 17 will feature appearances by Cardi B, Morena Baccarin, and Danielle Brooks.

This season will be the first without Heidi and Tim, who announced their departure in Sept. 2018. “Heidi and Tim made the decision to move in a different direction,” executive producer Dan Cutforth said during the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Jan. 29. “They were really supportive of the new direction.” Heidi actually mentioned Christian’s name as the person who should become the show’s new mentor. “He was the perfect person to come into that role,” Dan added about Christian

The designers include: Afa Ah Loo – Lotopa, Samoa; Rakan Shams Aldeen – Homs, Syria; Cavanagh Baker – Nashville, TN; Tessa Clark – Greenville, OH; Bishme Cromartie – Baltimore, MD; Venny Etienne – Brooklyn, NY; Jhoan “Sebastian” Grey – Cali, Colombia; Renee Hill – Philadelphia, PA; Sonia Kasparian – Portland, OR; Kovid Kapoor – Brooklyn, NY; Frankie Lewis – Louisville, KY; Lela Orr – Monroe, LA; Jamall Osterholm – Cranston, RI; Nadine Ralliford – Stone Mountain, GA; Gary “Garo Sparo” Spampinato – Bayshore, NY; and Hester Sunshine – Santa Fe, NM,

The winning designer will receive the largest prize in the show’s history — $250,000 furnished by the Pilot’s FriXion Erasable Gel Ink Pen — a feature in ELLE, and his or her own featured role in a Bluprint digital series as well as $50,000 to put toward their own design studio also courtesy of Bluprint. For the first time ever, Project Runway will be partnering with the prestigious CFDA for a one-on-one mentorship, including all the tools and connections to create, grow, and sustain a business in fashion.