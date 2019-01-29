Pamela Anderson just risked a major wardrobe malfunction when she wore a low-cut, backless gown that almost completely bared her chest! See the wild pics of her ensemble here.

Pamela Anderson just gave David Hasselhoff a run for his money as the former Baywatch star most beloved in Germany. The 51-year-old actress and activist stunned at the Lambertz Rockin’ Chocolate event in Cologne on January 28 in a pink satin dress that showed off her enviable curves perfectly. Saying the dress was “low cut” isn’t doing it justice. “Plunging” doesn’t describe it well, either! The neckline is cut about halfway down her torso, leaving her chest in major risk of being totally exposed.

Wild, right? You can see pics of her sexy outfit that proves just how daring Pam’s willing to go for the sake of fashion! We’re getting definite Marilyn Monroe vibes from the shape of the dress — save for the neckline and the high-low hem of the dress. She managed to make an outfit one of the most famous bombshells would wear even sexier! One wrong move, though, and it’s a nip slip in front of the entire party. That’s risky! Hopefully, her hot date would let her know before that happened. She brought her partner on Dancing With The Stars France, Maxime Dereymez, with her to the party. Might we say he was looking pretty dapper?

Pamela must really love this dress. She actually wore a variation of the same gown at an event in May 2018. We knew it looked familiar! The Baywatch beauty rocked a very similar dress with the same daring neckline and high-low hem at the Paramour” charity dinner in Paris. This time, it was in champagne silk, and the bodice wasn’t as form fitting. She looks beautiful in both dresses, but we personally like the pink one better!

For more pics of Pamela Anderson’s hottest looks EVER, check out our gallery above! From sexy swimsuits, to sultry dresses, and everything in between, she always looks like a million bucks.