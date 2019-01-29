Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Butt In Sexy Ripped Jean Shorts On Instagram — See Pic

Whoa there, Miley! The singer bared her butt in a torn up pair of denim shorts that left very little to the imagination. See the sexy pic here!

Miley being Miley! Miley Cyrus, 26, hit up Instagram on Jan. 29 to share a hot new pic, and well, she got a little cheeky. The “Malibu” singer flaunted what she’s hot in a super steamy snapshot, which showed her backside, as she rocked a distressed pair of denim shorts. The shorts were so distressed in fact, that they had two gaping holes in the back! Miley boldly flaunted her butt in the mirror pic, with her skin showing right though!

Fans were all in agreement that Miley is on FIRE! “YOURE LITERALLY GIVING ME HEART PALPITATIONS. CAN U NOT MILEY,” one fan said in the comments. “Nice bumper 👀” another wrote below the pic. “You are absolute goals,” another said. Some even pointed out how lucky her hubby is to have her. “LIAM IS ONE LUCKY MF” one of the comments read.

Speaking of Liam, he IS one lucky guy. That’s probably why he wifed the singer up! Miley and Liam married in a super secret ceremony on on Dec. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee, in a super intimate event with close family and friends. The hush hush gathering looked stunning, as did the singer’s dress. Miley wore an off-the-shoulder gown for the low-key ceremony, and shared the first full-length photo of the dress on Dec. 26. To complete her look, Miley wore her blonde hair in loose waves, swept to the side in a glamorous ‘do!

Miley sure knows how to get our blood pumping. The stunning singer never fails to whip out jaw-dropping style looks, and her distressed denim ensemble is no different!