Michelle Pfeiffer, 60, Shares 1st Pic Of Herself As Queen Ingrith From Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent 2’

We don’t know how to handle all of the beauty that will be on screen when ‘Maleficent 2’ hits theaters. Alongside Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer is playing Queen Ingrith and we’ve got her stunning first look.

Maleficent 2 officially has the most beautiful leading ladies ever. As if having Angelina Jolie, 43, as the title character and 20-year-old Elle Fanning returning as Aurora, Michelle Pfeiffer is aboard as Queen Ingrith and the 60-year-old stunner has given fans a first look at her in character. On Jan. 29, Michelle posted the very first photo of her in costume to her Instagram page along with the caption “A little tease of Queen Ingrith #Maleficent2” and she looks every bit the regal fairy tale queen.

Michelle showed a close up of half of her face in costume, with her flawless and wrinkle free fair skin along with her glowing green eyes and red lipstick. Her blonde locks are pulled back in an updo with strands of small pearls throughout her hair. She’s wearing an elaborate headpiece that features a beaded medallion above her left ear with pearls and beads hanging down from it. She appears to have on a silver gown, though we can only see her shoulder in the photo.

Michelle will be playing the wife of King John and the mother of Prince Phillip, whose kiss of true love helped reverse the sleeping curse on Aurora in the original 2014 Malificent. The plot details are still under wraps but according to IMDB.com, “The complex relationship of Maleficent and Aurora continues to be explored as they face new threats to the magical land of the Moors.”

Maleficent 2 filmed in London over the summer of 2018. Elle celebrated the first day of production in late May of that year with an IG selfie photo of her face with Angie in the background giving a “peace” sign with her hands while wearing her Maleficent black horns and a white bathrobe. Elle jokingly captioned the pic It’s bring you mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!” The film hits theaters on May 29, 2020.