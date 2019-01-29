NFL Cancels Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Press Conference Amid Colin Kaepernick Backlash & Twitter Freaks

Maroon 5’s press conference for their Super Bowl halftime show was suddenly cancelled by the NFL on Jan. 29, and fans couldn’t help but express their wild opinions about the decision on Twitter.

Maroon 5 fans were left disappointed on Jan. 29, when TMZ first reported that the NFL suddenly cancelled their pre-show press conference for their upcoming Super Bowl 53 halftime show, and they made sure to express their opinions in eye-catching tweets on Twitter. Since the press conference is a tradition, many people are questioning exactly why the NFL would randomly do such a thing. Although an official statement claimed that headliners Maroon 5 and fellow halftime performers, Travis Scott and Big Boi, will “let their show do the talking”, there’s a lot of speculation that the last-minute cancellation is about the controversy surrounding professional football player Colin Kaepernick. Other artists, including Nick Cannon and Common, have been trying to get lead singer Adam Levine and his Maroon 5 band members to pull out of their performance because of the way the NFL treated Colin after “taking a knee” and the cancellation seems to be a direct result of the criticism they are trying to avoid.

“Basically they don’t want to Maroon 5 to be asked why they didn’t decline the halftime performance because of the NFL blackballing Kaepernick,” one Twitter user tweeted. “Maroon 5 cancels pre Super Bowl press conference. My first thought: they now get to avoid inevitable Kaepernick question,” another tweet read. “maroon 5 shouldn’t be punished for the nfl’s mistakes. it’s so unfair,” a third user wrote.

Although the press conference cancellation is clearly making some football and music fans angry, the NFL claimed they will still participate in a “social and digital media rollout” to help promote the show.

The Pepsi Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show will air on Sunday, Feb. 3, live from Atlanta, GA, on CBS.

Maroon 5 has yet to make a comment on the press conference cancellation but we will update when any new information becomes available.