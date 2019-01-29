‘RHOBH’ Cast Became ‘Fed Up’ With Lisa Vanderpump For Refusing To Film With Them: It Was So ‘Bad’

Even after filming for Season 9 has wrapped, Lisa Vanderpump’s feud with the ‘RHOBH’ ladies lives on — and they’re ‘fed up.’ HL has EXCLUSIVE details.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Feb. 12, but you won’t be seeing Lisa Vanderpump, 58, share much screen time with the rest of the cast. By the end of Oct. 2018, we learned that the restaurant entrepreneur hadn’t filmed with the other ladies in nearly two months — and we’ve got intel on how that ostracized her from the cast. Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne have all “grown extremely close this season, leaving Lisa VP completely out,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. One thing they bonded over was Vanderpump’s MIA status from their film set.

“They are all really fed up” that Vanderpump refused to film with them, our source continues, while the cast was “completely open to it.” Apparently, “it’s Lisa who has made the decision [not to film with them] and she’s quite stubborn and stuck in her own ways,” our source claims. Instead, Lisa’s role became “an extension of Vanderpump Rules,” her other show on Bravo! And when you watch RHOBH’s Season 9 opener in about two weeks, you might notice that Vanderpump has been edited in — that’s because she “was adamant to film her RHOBH opening the same day that she shot for Vanderpump Rules so she didn’t have to see the other ladies.” So, this isn’t just reality television drama — it’s real. “She feels uncomfortable being in the same room as them,” our source explains. “It’s that bad.”

Vanderpump’s feud with the ladies has carried over all the way into 2019, as she skipped out on Andy Cohen’s baby shower in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 (pictured below). Erika went on record to slam Vanderpump, seeing her absence as a huge snub — the restaurateur’s Beverly Hills home was only a few miles from the baby shower’s venue. Even Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer chimed in, saying in Andy’s SiriusXM radio show, “She should show up. It’s about Andy. She should have showed up, Lisa. Are you kidding me?” Yikes — she voiced the sentiments the RHOBH ladies have been thinking all season.

Meanwhile, Vanderpump thinks she’s being made to look like the “terrible” one, which she confesses through tears in the Season 9 trailer. She even says it was a different cast member that was a “f***ing b*tch” — who could it be!? Stay tuned for our recap of the premiere!