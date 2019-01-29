Levi Meaden Raves Over ‘Sexy & Brilliant’ Ariel Winter On Her 21st Bday — See Sweet Message

Ariel Winter celebrated her 21st birthday on Jan. 28, and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, wrote the sweetest message on Instagram to send her love for the special occasion. Check it out here!

Levi Meaden, 31, showered his girlfriend, Ariel Winter, with love on her 21st birthday! The actor posted a gallery of photos of Ariel on her big day, with the caption, “Happy birthday to this sexy, brilliant, hilarious woman. I love you and all you’ve brought into my life!’ The pics included solo shots of Ariel — both glam AND goofy — along with the most precious pic of the pair together on the beach. Ariel and Levi’s relationship has been going strong for three years now, and clearly, they’re more in love than ever!

Meanwhile, the Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a photo of her birthday night celebration, which included her hanging out with some close friends and loved ones while blowing out the candles on a Domino’s pizza cake! Ariel kept things casual for the celebration, wearing black pants and a crop top, which featured a sheer neckline that put her cleavage on display. It’s unclear if she did any partying to ring in her 21st year, but either way, she seemed to enjoy this low-key and intimate celebration.

Ariel received tons of love on her big day, and she re-posted several of the messages she received on her Instagram Story. One of the sweetest messages, though, was from her BFF and Modern Family co-star, Sarah Hyland. “I can’t believe it. My baby sister is 21 today!!!!!” she wrote. “I remember meeting Ariel Winter a month after she had turned 11. She loved wearing black and saying outlandish things. 10 years later…not much has changed. It’s been an honor to watch you grow into the woman you are today!!! Very very lucky to have you in my life.”

The creators of Modern Family admitted in Jan. 2018 that the show’s current 10th season would likely be its last. However, it has not been officially confirmed that the show is ending this spring and it was reported in August that ABC was working on plans for a renewal.