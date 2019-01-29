Kourtney Kardashian ‘Counting Down’ Until Valentine’s Day Is Over: She Feels ‘Lonely’ Without A Man

Kourtney Kardashian is not looking forward to Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 now that she’s the only single woman in her family, and she feels like it will just be a reminder of what she doesn’t have.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is not ready to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day because now that she’s single, she feels like it will only bring up feelings of loneliness. “Kourtney is literally counting down the days until Valentine’s Day because she can’t wait until it’s all over,” a source close to the KarJenner family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney is the only single woman in her family, and she can’t help but feel lonely especially with such a romantic holiday right around the corner. All she hears about is how excited all her sisters are to celebrate and what cute plans they have with their husbands or boyfriends, and all Kourtney wants to do is pretend like the day never even happened.”

Kourtney’s been romantically linked to several men, including Luka Sabbat and most recently, David Duron but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has denied both, claiming that Luka is just a friend and her outing with David was a prank. Even though she has her three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, to share love with on the special day, it’s still tough for Kourtney to not have someone to cozy up with.

“Although she feels happy and really fulfilled in almost every aspect of her life, she does wish she had someone to call her own and that’s the one piece that’s missing,” the source continued. “Valentine’s Day is just another reminder of that, but Kourtney hasn’t given up on love and has faith she’ll meet her Mr. Right soon enough.”