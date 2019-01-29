Kourtney Kardashian Slams David Duron Dating Rumors: ‘7 Other People’ Are ‘Cropped’ From Photo

False alarm? After reports claimed there was ‘chemistry’ between Kourtney Kardashian and David Dee Duron, the ‘KUWTK’ blasted the rumors as being fake news!

It seems it was all just a massive prank. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu on Jan. 23 with David Dee Duron. It appeared that Kourt had a brand new man in her life, but according to the clip she uploaded to her Instagram Stories a week later, turns out it was all a hoax! The clip — featuring Jason Kennedy, 37, and Giuliana Rancic, 44, on E! News — reveals that it was Jason’s idea that Kourt and David leave together. “Last week we go out with Kourtney [Kardashian] and some friends,” Jason said. “And I jokingly said to my buddy, David [Duron], ‘hey, walk Kourtney to her car. We’ll see if the paparazzi or anybody bites.’ ” Oh, they certainly did.

Kourt, when sharing the E! News clip, added her two cents to all the paps who “bit” down on Jason’s orchestrated stunt. “And [they] cropped the other 7 people out of the photos, of course.” Well, that settles it. Seems this whole thing was a prank (can we call it a “Jason Kennedy Experiment?” Early 00s kids will get that.) Bad news for anyone expecting a David-Kourt romance, as there’s apparently nothing between these two at the moment.

On one hand, it is a bummer that people jumped the gun after seeing Kourt just have a night out with her friends. On the other hand, her love life (and subsequent troubles relating to it) has been a featured storyline on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Plus, her night out with David Dee came shortly after she posted a screengrab from Notting Hill, noting that she “wants to be love” again. So, while it was a bit shady for the paparazzi to “crop out the seven other people,” as Kourt claims, she can’t totally blame people for thinking she found her a nice, new man.

As for the exact details of Kourt and David’s relationship, a source told PEOPLE that it’s “just a friendship.” The two met through Hillsong, and “they have a lot of mutual friends.” He’s supposedly around 12 years younger than her (which would put him at 27, which wouldn’t be that big of a deal since she dated Younes Bendjima, 25, last year) but is “very mature” for his age. While these two are not seeing each other, the source told PEOPLE that “there’s definitely some chemistry there.”