Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Brutal Beating: Police Treating Attack As Possible Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett was allegedly attacked in a possible brutal hate crime in Chicago on Tuesday, January 29, according to a new report, which claims he was hospitalized. Here’s everything we know about the ‘Empire’ star.

Jussie Smollett, 35, was allegedly brutally attacked in a possible hate crime, according to TMZ, which reports he was hospitalized in Chicago. The alleged attack — reportedly by MAGA supporters — occured in the early hours of the morning around 2 AM on Tuesday, January 29. The site claims (from another report by ThatGrapeJuice.Net) that two men wearing ski masks allegedly placed a noose around the Empire actor’s neck during the attack. The outlet (ThatGrapeJuice) also alleged that Smollett received an alarming letter with cut out letters spelling, “You will die black f–k.”

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Chicago PD is investigating the incident as a battery. Smollett was reportedly admitted and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He has already been released, according to sources. The actor came out as gay in 2015 during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, where he said he hoped to help others feel less alone.

According to a tweet by a HuffPost Front Page Editor, The Chicago Police Department reportedly sent out the following statement:

Chicago Police Department just sent out this statement re:

The alleged report reads:

Overnight, the Chicago Police Department received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery involving a cast member pf the television show, ‘Empire’. Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime. Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline. The victim is fully cooperating with investigators and we ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to http://www.cpdtip.com

The alleged “incident background” reads:

A 36 year old man was walking at above address when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. The offenders began to batter the victim with their hands about the face and poured and unknown chemical substance on the victim.

At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck. The offenders fled the scene. The victim self-transported to Northwestern Hospital and is [in] good condition. Area detectives are investigating.

Let us note: Jussie Smollett is 35-years-old, despite the alleged report claiming he is 36. This story is still developing… We will continue to update as confirmed details occur. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Jussie Smollett and did not receive an immediate reply.