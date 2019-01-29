Jussie Smollett: ‘Empire’ Family & More Celebs React To News He’s Been Viciously Attacked

The brutal beating of Jussie Smollett — which police tell us they’re treating as a possible hate crime — has rocked Hollywood. His ‘Empire’ co-stars, along with LaLa Anthony and more celebs are sending him prayers and emotional messages.

After Empire star, Jussie Smollett, 35, was brutally beaten in Chicago on January 29 — in an attack that police tell HollywoodLife that they are treating as a possible hate crime — Hollywood is rallying around him. Celebrities, including his Empire co-stars, haven taken to social media to send him prayers and heartfelt messages as he recovers from the awful attack, which left him hospitalized. See the unwavering amount of support he’s received so far from the Hollywood community.

Empire co-creator, writer and producer, Danny Strong tweeted two emotional messages, where he praised Smollett before speaking about the utter terror of racism in our society. “I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live,” strong wrote on Twitter.

In a second tweet, he added: “… whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come” GLAAD — an American non-governmental media monitoring organization founded by LGBT people in the media released the following statement. “GLAAD reached out to FOX and Jussie’s team today to offer assistance as well as support for him. Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world.”

Read more emotional reactions from celebrities and politicians below:

Actress, LaLa Anthony posted a photo of Smollett on Instagram, with the caption: “I stand with you @jussiesmollett praying for your speedy recovery. This makes me sick to my stomach. In 2019 THIS IS STILL HAPPENING. Pay attention.”

Actress, Zendaya tweeted: “This is heartbreaking and terrifying…please pay attention to what’s happening here. Sending all my love to @JussieSmollett”.

Republican political commentator Ana Navarro tweeted: “I saw Jussie Smollett in Miami last week. I can’t believe this happened. It is sad and disgusting and and deplorable.”

Actress, Garcelle Beauvais posted a photo of Smollett on Instagram and wrote: “Love you @jussiesmollett you are in my prayers #beautifulsoul#beautifulspirit”.

Reverend Al Sharpton tweeted: “The reported hate attack on my friend and brother, actor Jussie Smollett is despicable and outrageous. The guilty must face the maximum.”

Comedian Margaret Cho tweeted, “No words. Love to you @JussieSmollett”. In a tweet, which tagged the Chicago Police Department, Ike Barinholtz pleaded for authorities to find whoever attacked Smollet. “I hope @JussieSmollett is okay and I hope the @Chicago_Police find the animals who did this to him,” Barinholtz wrote.